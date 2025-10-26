Caradon Hockey Club men’s results – Saturday, October 25
CARADON’S first and second teams did the double over their Penzance counterparts on Saturday in the West Hockey League.
The much-anticipated all-Cornish clash between the first teams saw Caradon travel at full-strength for what proved to be a fiercely contested encounter.
Both sides started brightly, sharing early possession, but it was Caradon who broke the deadlock after 15 minutes through a cleverly-executed penalty corner routine. Ben Hedley slipped the ball behind his back to Tyler Walsh, who coolly finished at the near post.
Penzance sat deep, looking to counter with two high forwards, and only a string of fine saves from Dan Harris — later named man-of-the-match — preserved Caradon’s lead at the break.
The second half began with Caradon pressing hard, and after a smart move down the left, the ball fell to Evan Spencer who reacted quickest to lift the rebound over the keeper for 2-0.
However, any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Hedley produced a moment of brilliance, dancing past three defenders before deftly lifting the ball over the advancing keeper.
A well-earned 3-1 victory keeps Caradon unbeaten and top of the table in what promises to be a competitive season in Division One South.
Caradon Seconds produced a spirited turnaround to secure a vital 4–2 win over their Penzance counterparts at Lux Park.
A slow start saw Caradon fall two goals behind, but the response was emphatic. Ben Pennington-Ridge struck from a penalty corner to halve the deficit, before finishing off a slick passing move to level the scores before half-time.
The second half saw Caradon take control of possession, tightening up defensively while pushing forward with confidence.
Mike Parkinson then edged Caradon ahead with what he described as “the slowest goal ever,” his effort creeping over the line by mere centimetres.
Connor Luck sealed the victory with a precise strike after a clever run into the D.
With numerous strong performances across the pitch, Pennington-Ridge’s two-goal display and relentless energy earned him the man-of-the-match honours.
The result was a timely boost, setting the seconds back on course after recent setbacks in Piran Division One.
Despite the final scoreline, Caradon Thirds put in a commendable performance at a strong Truro Fifths side in Piran Division Two, going down 7-3.
An early goal from the city side was quickly cancelled out by Elliot Grange’s well-placed strike, before the hosts restored, and then extend their lead.
Caradon rallied, and a flowing move led to a short corner that saw Ben Pennington-Ridge convert his own rebound to make it 3-2 at half-time.
After the break, the game’s intensity increased, with Caradon reduced to ten men following a green card.
Truro capitalised, adding three more goals despite several fine saves from goalkeeper Alfie Brown, who prevented a heavier defeat.
Debutant Will Brown impressed with his composure and creativity in midfield, earning the Caradon man-of-the-match award, while Grange added a classy late reverse-stick goal to complete his brace.
Overall, it was a weekend of determination, skill, and progress across Caradon’s men’s teams — headlined by impressive wins for the firsts and seconds and a battling display from the thirds.
