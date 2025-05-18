By Bill Hooper
EXETER CHIEFS XV 38 CORNWALL 14
DESPITE this defeat on Saturday, Cornwall can take plenty of positives from the game ahead of the Bill Beaumont Cup games.
The young Exeter Chiefs side showed plenty of willingness to move the ball at speed and in fly-half Louie Sinclair the man-of-the-match.
Despite a bright start by Cornwall they soon found themselves 14 points down, first of all Chiefs countered from their own line with Campbell Ridl dotting down and then Olly Baston charged over, both scores bettered by Sinclair.
Cornwall needed a reply and it came through No.8 Aiden Brassington on 11 minutes as he fed off an inside pass from Josh Matavesi with Matt Shepherd adding the extras.
Whilst Cornwall bossed the scrums they lost their wrecking ball Matavesi in midfield after 15 minutes.
The Black and Gold levelled matters when Jamie Prisk burrowed over for a try bettered by Shepherd, but Chiefs had the last word of the half as Noah Fenton was put away by Sinclair for an unconverted try just as Cornwall were reduced to 14 when Jordan Nicholls was sent to the sin-bin.
The second half saw both sides turn to the bench at regular intervals; understandably Cornwall found the pace of the game difficult in the warm conditions.
Centre Sam James had a couple of good runs for Cornwall as they came close to adding to their tally, however it was Chiefs who added to the scoreboard as Cornwall again went down to 14 men when Duncan Tout was adjudged to have deliberately knocked on as they scored three second half tries from Ollie Miall and in the final five minutes two scores with Sinclair finishing off from a Fenton pass.
A good workout for the Cornwall squad ahead of the game against Kent.
Having beaten Hampshire they will travel to Redruth (2pm) looking to seal a place in the Twickenham final.
CORNWALL: Matt Shephard (St. Austell, Capt), Duncan Tout (Tonbridge J), Jack Simmons (Redruth), Josh Matavesi (Camborne), Ben Plummer (St. Austell), Dan Rutter (Redruth), Josh Pengilly (Brunel Uni); Kye Beasley (Camborne), Tom Cowan-Dickee (Redruth), Tyler Gendall (Redruth), Jamie Prisk (Redruth), Dan Goldsmith (Launceston), Adam Hughes (Camborne), Jordan Nicholls (Camborne), Aiden Brassington (Camborne). Replacements: Luke Barnes (Redruth), Luis Powell (Truro), Charlie Short (Launceston), Adam Powell (St. Austell), Ben Hancock (Bude), Jack Hazelton (Camborne), Harry Larkins (Camborne), Will Hennessy (Camborne), CJ Boyce (Camborne), Sam James (Redruth), Cam Fogden (Launceston).