Tamar Trotters' successful men at the Erme Valley relays. On the left, Richard Morton is pictured with Barry Olver for the over 70s and Steve Baker on the right for the over 60s, while the over 50s Vets team are from left: Paul Gregg, Crispin Brabner and Kevin Edwards. (Picture: Tamar Trotters). ( Tamar Trotters. )