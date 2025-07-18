By Ayesha Gillespie
IT HAS been a busy few weeks for the Saltash-based running club, Tamar Trotters.
June 11 saw the Saltram-leg of the Armada 5K Series and on a hot, humid evening, donning the club colours were: Pete Waumsley (19:05), Damian Grinter (21:43), Dean Barrett (23:35), Alison Caldwell (23:45), John Ainsworth (24:37), Colin Bunting (24:49), Julie Gilbard (24:53), Adam Speare 24:56), Barry Olver (26:50), Charlene Wildman (28:13), Mark Rescorl (31:57), Dave Salvage (32:51) and Clare Ainsworth (38:14).
Jacob Landers ran the Truro Trail 10K on Wednesday, June 18 and scooped first place in a tremendous time of 38:29.
Kicking off July in style, Jacob continued his success in the Run Exe 5K on Tuesday, July 1 and finished in a rapid time of 15:15 to secure second place.
He finished ten seconds behind the first person and ten seconds ahead of third.
Friday, June 27 was a hugely successful evening for the club with eight Trotter teams entered into the Erme Valley Relays; 2.5 miles each and a mixture of ups and downs.
The Trotters walked away with four team prizes. The senior ladies team – Ayesha Gillespie, Harriet Housam, Bex Ezra-Ham and Lydia Herbert were third overall, while there were also mega achievements and prizes for the Men’s Vet50 team with Pete Waumsley, Kev Edwards, Crispin Brabner and Paul Gregg, the Men’s Vet60 with Kev Bascott, Steve Baker, Dean Barrett and Richard Morton and the Men’s Vet70 team with Richard Morton, Barry Olver, Dave Salvage and Kenny Reeve.
There were smiles all round at the presentation afterwards and even a few celebration drinks.
If you are interested in joining the Tamar Trotters or would like to take part in the next 10-week Couch to 5K block starting on September 5, please visit the club Facebook page at ‘Tamar Trotters’ or email the membership secretary on: [email protected].
