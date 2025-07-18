The Trotters walked away with four team prizes. The senior ladies team – Ayesha Gillespie, Harriet Housam, Bex Ezra-Ham and Lydia Herbert were third overall, while there were also mega achievements and prizes for the Men’s Vet50 team with Pete Waumsley, Kev Edwards, Crispin Brabner and Paul Gregg, the Men’s Vet60 with Kev Bascott, Steve Baker, Dean Barrett and Richard Morton and the Men’s Vet70 team with Richard Morton, Barry Olver, Dave Salvage and Kenny Reeve.