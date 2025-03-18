A HOST of runners from Cornish Times clubs completed the 30th Bideford Half Marathon on Sunday, March 9.
Starting in the North Devon town, competitors head out along the A386 towards Great Torrington before embarking back to Bideford via the Tarka Trail.
Known as the ‘Swift Half’, the second half in particular allows competitors to really stretch their legs.
Tamar Trotters’ Rebecca Ezra-Ham was the third lady over the line in a rapid time of 1:17:49, although that was still 1:36 slower than team-mate Oliver Oldfield who was 26th overall.
Looe Pioneers’ Joanne Robinson’s 1:31:17 was enough for fourth in the F45 section.
The times for the various clubs were as follows: Bodmin Running Club: Linzi Hanscomb – 1:58:30; Jane Stedman – 2:32:31; Bodmin Women’s Running Club: Emma Gower – 2:33:14; Gemma Wotherspoon – 2:49:02; East Cornwall Harriers: Simon Morse – 1:17:35; Oliver Jones – 1:21:10; Gareth price – 1:24:10; Victoria Ball – 2:05:52; Looe Pioneers: Joanne Robinson – 1:31:17; Dale Staff – 1:31:45; Emma Langstaff – 1:41:54; Alison Catnach – 1:50:40; Tamar Trotters: Oliver Oldfield – 1:16:13; Rebecca Ezra-Ham – 1:17:49 (third in Fsen); Luke Attwood – 1:19:14; Luke Gibbons – 1:22:52; Kevin Edwards – 1:125:36; Crispin Brabner – 1:27:45; Damian Grinter – 1:34:40; Ayesha Gillespie – 1:35:38; Daria Khomych – 1:38:44; Richard Morton – 1:55:41.
A few local runners also completed the Exeter City Community Trust Granite Way races on the same day.
Competitors had the option of either a one 10-mile lap between Okehampton and Lydford or to go around again in the 20-mile discipline.
Tamar Trotters’ Kat Darby took the honours in the F35 age group in a time of 2:40:06, nearly half an hour ahead of second.
The times were as follows: Ten Miles: Sarah Myford (Bodmin Running Club) – 1:19:42; Elizabeth Carthew (Bodmin Women’s Running Club) – 1:45:13; Charlotte Goatman (Bodmin Women’s Running Club) – 1:45:14; Shelley Kirk (Tamar Trotters) – 2:00:43; Eva Tandy (Tamar Trotters) – 2:19:25; Twenty Miles: Kat Darby (Tamar Trotters) – 2:40:06; Natasha Stevens (Bodmin Running Club) – 2:48:24; Catherine Sims (Tamar Trotters) – 3:42:17.
A host of local runners, including seven from Bodmin Running Club, took part in ‘The Grizzy’ in East Devon on March 9.
The 20-mile off-road race which is organised by Axe Valley Runners sees runners head into the hills, bogs and valleys of the countryside and is known for its demanding nature.
The times were as follows: Quentin Gunderson (Bodmin Running Club) – 3:16:54; Chris Ayling (Bodmin Running Club) – 3:47:57; Liz Whinnett (Bodmin Running Club) – 3:58:01; Alison O’Hora (East Cornwall Harriers) – 4:08:02; Darren Bray – (Bodmin Running Club) – 4:20:09; Matt Harries (Tamar Trotters) – 4:24:51; David Thomasson (Bodmin Running Club) – 4:30:46; Kelby Peters (Bodmin Running Club) – 4:51:33; Helen Ralph (Tamar Trotters) – 4:52:09; Miranda Honey (Bodmin Running Club) – 5:09:19; Kelvin Wood (Tamar Trotters) – 5:22:11; Sandra Haynes (Looe Pioneers RC) – 5:37:07.
Sunday, March 16, also saw a host of runners do the Falmouth Half Marathon which is organised by Cornwall Hospice Care in conjunction with Falmouth Running Club.
It is race four of the 2025 Cornwall Grand Prix Race Series and is known for its undulating nature, none more so than the infamous Maenporth Hill.
There was some top three success.
Tamar Trotters’ Kat Darby was third in F35-39 section as was Bodmin Running Club’s Jane Stedman in the F60-64 age group.
Bodmin’s Monique Jeffrey-Jones went one better in the F50-54 age group.
On the male front, Anthony Worthington was second in the M55-59 category, 34 seconds behind winner Jonny Scott.
The times for each club were as follows: Tamar Trotters: Anthony Worthington – 1:28:02; Kat Darby – 1:46:22; Sue Pendleton – 2:06:12; Bodmin Running Club: Monique Jeffrey-Jones – 1:45:30; Natasha Stevens – 1:50:21; Emma Shaw – 1:50:40; Nicky Brenton – 2:01:32; Jane Stedman – 2:09:23; Claire Barlow – 2:28:00; Gemma Wotherspoon – 2:45:08; Looe Pioneers Running Club: John Featherstone – 1:48:28; Nick Shapland – 1:48:37; Ivor Pudner – 1:56:36; Julie Gregory – 2:33:19; Rachael McEwan-Rice – 2:43:24; East Cornwall Harriers: Joel Mitchell – 1:50:50; Josh Frame – 2:08:34; Josh Turner – 2:21:20; Chloe Turner – 2:21:21.