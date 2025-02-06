Between the five clubs there were six top three finishes in the respective age groups, including an age group victory for East Cornwall Harriers’ Revis Crowle, which were as follows: Joanne Robinson (Looe Pioneers) – 41:50 (second in F45-49); Revis Crowle (East Cornwall Harriers) – 48:17 (first in F60-64); Sarah Myford (Bodmin Running Club) – 48:45 (second in F60-64); Margaret Ann Kinahan (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:03:48 (third in F70-74 age group); Doug Stacey (East Cornwall Harriers) – 37:13 (third in M45-49); Anthony Worthington (Tamar Trotters) – 40:09 (second in M55-59).