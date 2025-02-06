THE second race of the 2025 Cornwall Grand Prix Race Series – The Newquay 10K – was held on Sunday, February 2.
Held out of the Sports Centre – a superb turnout of 814 runners finished the event which was won by Newquay and Par AC’s Tom Morton in just 31 minutes and 59 seconds, eight seconds clear of team-mate Blake Williams who pipped Freddie Fielding by a solitary second into third.
The fastest lady over the line was Cornwall AC’s Katie Walker in 36:17.
Sarah Hoskin (Mile High) and Clare Regan (Cornwall AC) were second and third in times of 37:16 and 38:41 respectively.
The winners of the team awards for both male and female were Cornwall AC.
There was an excellent turnout from clubs from the east of the county with East Cornwall Harriers, Looe Pioneers, Tamar Trotters, Bodmin Running Club, Bodmin Women’s Running Club and Bodmin Triathlon Dragons Club all taking part.
Between the five clubs there were six top three finishes in the respective age groups, including an age group victory for East Cornwall Harriers’ Revis Crowle, which were as follows: Joanne Robinson (Looe Pioneers) – 41:50 (second in F45-49); Revis Crowle (East Cornwall Harriers) – 48:17 (first in F60-64); Sarah Myford (Bodmin Running Club) – 48:45 (second in F60-64); Margaret Ann Kinahan (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:03:48 (third in F70-74 age group); Doug Stacey (East Cornwall Harriers) – 37:13 (third in M45-49); Anthony Worthington (Tamar Trotters) – 40:09 (second in M55-59).
The times for each member from each club were as follows: East Cornwall Harriers – Doug Stacey – 37:13; Ashley Elliott – 44:55; Hannah Matthews – 45:02; Joel Mitchell – 46:06; Hayley Marriott – 47:06; Revis Crowle – 48:17; Ian Savigar – 49:13; Hayley Stacey – 49:18; Paul Bolingbroke – 49:57; Tony Hicks – 51:51; Josh Frame – 52:16; Andrew Sims – 52:49; Meeta Nicholls – 52:58; Dawn Diprose – 56:02; Christina Hoppenbrouwers – 56:34; Lucy Oldham – 56:42; Karen Sims – 57:29; Isobel Hamilton – 1:00:22; Cathy Willows (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:03:33; Margaret Ann Kinahan – 1:03:48; Sarah Steed – 1:06:44; Charlotte Bunt – 1:07:03.
Looe Pioneers – Mark Deacon – 38:36; Dale Staff – 39:22; George White – 40:10; Joanne Robinson – 41:50; Adam Musgrave – 43:38; Nick Shapland – 46:24; Geoff Tyrrell – 46:54; John Featherstone (Looe Pioneers) – 47:19; Emma Langstaff – 47:30; Alison Catnach – 50:04; Ivor Pudner – 50:50; Nikki Williams – 50:58; Martin Gregory – 54:46; Natalie Bell – 56:43; Hayley Thomson – 56:27; Hollie Catnach – 59:13; Carol Beaver – 1:01:51; Helen Lawes – 1:02:25; Kirsty Skinner – 1:03:20; Julie Gregory – 1:04:25; Holly Willis – 1:10:22; Guy Cooper – 1:11:18; Kathy Saunders – 1:20:09; Sara Treeby – 1:22:48.
Tamar Trotters – Richard Ezra-Ham – 34:52; Daniel Case – 40:02; Anthony Worthington – 40:09; Lee Pollard – 40:20; Kat Darby – 45:23; Daria Khomych – 45:46; Harriet Housam – 46:05; Alison Caldwell – 47:53; Jenny Pitt – 48:55; Simon Lee – 49:36; Adam Speare – 51:06; Sallie Brennan – 53:36; Arlene Powell – 54:13; Sue Pendleton – 57:45; Bethany Warner – 1:00:45; Catherine Sims – 1:02:19; Shelley Kirk – 1:14:05; Eva Tandy – 1:21:14.
Bodmin Running Club – Daniel Cox – 42:25; Quentin Gunderson – 44:24; David Thomasson – 48:13; Sarah Myford – 48:45; Emma Shaw – 48:45; James Davison – 49:55; Nicky Brenton – 52:11; Jane Stedman – 53:47; Tim Knab – 54:00; Helen Stevenson – 54:58; Stephen Amor – 56:59; Julie Rundle – 57:12; Jake Loewendahl – 1:00:05; Miranda Honey – 1:03:10; Claire Barlow – 1:04:22; Neil Blonden – 1:09:46; Olivia Loewendahl – 1:12:05.
Bodmin Women’s Running Club – Alison Cox – 1:03:57; Emma Martin – 1:03:57; Gemma Wotherspoon – 1:07:05; Linda Godfrey – 1:11:23; Pauline Dennis – 1:21:11; Sandra Lidiard – 1:21:11.
Bodmin Dragons Triathlon Club – Hannah Mogford – 1:04:32.
The third race of the series is the Looe 10 Miler on Sunday, March 2.