THREE East Cornwall Harriers made the trip across the county border to take part in Exeter Half Marathon on Saturday, February 8.
Ashley Elliott, Victoria Humphreys and Ali O’Hora were among 384 runners who braved chilly conditions to take on the popular flat course, which takes in the Exeter Riverside Valley Park, and all three Harriers secured impressive sub two-hour times.
Elliott was first Harrier home, 14th overall female and sixth in the senior female age category, with a time of 1:39:12, securing a distance and course personal best of more than five minutes faster than her 2024 time.
O’Hora finished in 1:47:24, 29th overall female and sixth in the F35 age category, achieving a distance PB by more than 10 minutes.
Humphreys completed the East Cornwall Harriers line-up, coming in at 1:56:34, putting her 12th in the F35 age category and 52nd overall female.