THE third race in this year’s Cornwall Grand Prix Race Series – The Looe 10 Miler – was held on Sunday, March 2.
Despite being known for it’s difficult route which is notoriously hilly, over 500 runners finished the race, which was organised by Looe Pioneers, and was eventually won by Truro Running Club’s Steve Reynolds in a time of 58:53.
Reynolds was the only person to finish inside an hour with Lloyd Milbourn and Mark Budge second and third respectively.
The first female to cross the line was Newquay Road Runners’ Rose Harvie in a time of 1:15:31.
East Cornwall Harriers’ Susie Hooke was the second lady over the line in 1:19:59, one minute and 17 seconds clear of Newquay Road Runners’ Grace Barratt.
The team honours were taken by Hayle Runners in the female section, ahead of both St Austell Running Club and East Cornwall Harriers, while Truro took the men’s gong.
St Austell Running Club were also second in the men’s with Hayle rounding off a good day in third.
The top three in each age category were as follows: Female Under 35: 1 Rose Harvie (Newquay Road Runners) – 1:15:31; 2 Sarah Locke (unattached) – 1:26:30; 3 Lydia Herbert (Tamar Trotters) – 1:27:02; Female 35-39: 1 Grace Barratt (Newquay RR) – 1:21:16; 2 Melissa Nicholas (Hayle Runners) – 1:22:16; 3 Becky Hugh (Plymouth Musketeers) – 1:25:50; Female 40-44: 1 Susie Hooke (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:19:59; 2 Rachel Stephens (Tri Logic Cornwall) – 1:24:45; 3 Fiona Gamble (Hayle Runners) – 1:25:23; Female 45-49: 1 Nat Dowling (St Austell RC) – 1:22:36; 2 Emma Fox (Newquay RR) – 1:29:21; 3 Sallie Brennan (Tamar Trotters) – 1:36:19; Female 50-54: 1 Tammy Green (unattached) – 1:31:19; 2 Meeta Nicholls (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:38:22; 3 Corinne Gerrard (Hayle Runners) – 1:39:19; Female 55-59: 1 Gail Aspden (Truro RC) – 1:22:03; 2 Helen Mitchell (Truro RC) – 1:27:39; 3 Helen Chapell (Erme Valley Harriers) – 1:30:34; Female 60-64: 1 Revis Crowle (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:28:37; 2 Julie Towers (Hayle Runners) – 1:29:26; 3 Jane Lockyer (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:38:18; Female 65-69: 1 Jenny Reay (Exmouth Harriers) – 1:29:30; 2 Alison Engledew (Erme Valley Harriers) – 1:33:05; 3 Alice Lewis (Dursley RC) – 1:33:46; Female 70-74: 1 Andrea Simmons (Hayle Runners) – 1:31:50; 2 Diane Warren (Hayle Runners) – 1:41:13; 3 Janet Watson (Carn Runners) – 1:55:09.
Male Under 35: 1 Lloyd Milbourn (unattached) – 1:02:55; 2 Mark Budge (unattached) – 1:03:02; 3 Paul Trifanov (Newquay RR) – 1:04:31; Male 35-39: 1 Steve Reynolds (Truro RC) – 58:53; 2 Luke Attwood (Tamar Trotters) – 1:06:48; 3 Nick Lyster (unattached); Male 40-44: 1 Ronnie Haynes (Erme Valley Harriers) – 1:03:20; 2 Tom Wraight (Highworth RC) – 1:05:29; 3 Med Taheri (unattached) – 1:10:25; Male 45-49: 1 Alex Marples (Truro RC) – 1:06:31; 2 Lee Herbert (Plymouth Musketeers RC) – 1:11:17; 3 Mark Roby (Truro RC) – 1:12:02; Male 50-54: 1 Peter Scriven (Cornwall AC) – 1:07:55; 2 Oliver Jones (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:09:36; 3 Mark Macleod (Royal Navy Triathlon) – 1:16:13; Male 55-59: 1 Peter Sowerby (Truro RC) – 1:08:00; 2 Anthony Worthington (Tamar Trotters) – 1:14:01; 3 Jon Kappes (Launceston RR) – 1:15:00; Male 60-64: 1 Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 1:18:01; 2 David Thomson (Launceston RR) – 1:20:42; 3 Glynn Davis (Carn Runners) – 1:21:29; Male 65-69: 1 David Engledew (Erme Valley Harriers) – 1:19:31; 2 Andrew Cassidy (Cornwall AC) - 1:26:29; 3 Steve Towsey (St Austell RC) – 1:33:07; Male 70-74: 1 Tommy Polglase (Carn Runners) – 1:28:52; 2 Laurence Thrift (unattached) – 1:30:38; 3 Malcolm Roberts (St Austell RC) – 1:30:52; Male 75-79: 1 Ian Ringer (unattached) – 1:55:51; 2 Des Evans (Newquay RR) – 1:56:20; 3 Alan Brandwood (Falmouth RC) – 1:56:44.