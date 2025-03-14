By Brian Phillips
Coddy Shack and Key Solar Looe Pool League – Sunday, March 9
MARQUEE Club blew the Division One title race wide open when they downed league leaders Sports Club B 3-2.
It meant the B team’s stay at the summit lasted just a week.
Jerry Rendle put the Liskeard-based visitors 1-0 up taking out Jason Spring without reply before Jimmy Miles then edged out Dan Prinn over the distance to level.
Rob Cowling then put the away team on the hill when he defeated Neil Hilton, but the Duloe boys found another gear from somewhere as Toby Spring saw off Darren Hooper and Rob Bilsborough clinched victory against Ian Penhaligan, although both games did go the distance.
Sports Club A returned to winning ways with a convincing 5-0 victory over basement boys Social Club.
In what was expected to be one-sided evening, Rob Ivey limped over the line with a distance victory over Jim Rickard in the first.
But that was as about as good as it got for the Looe boys as the Sports Club went into overdrive, running the remaining games without dropping a frame as Brian Phillips, Brian Reed, Will Doidge and Luke Penhaligan saw off Colin Bell, Lewis Penhaligan, Mark Scoble and Ian Bassett.
JJ’s A made the short trip up the river to the Globe to take on the Cutouts, in a see-saw match that went to the wire.
Giant killer Rhys Toms took out high-flying Gerry Markwell over the distance to put JJ’s 1-0 up, although it was soon level as Darrell Hidson beat Dan Clapson 2-1 in a close contest.
As if it wasn’t enough to name your own pub after yourself, JJ Webber proceeded to put his own team on the hill when he took out Jimmy Stephens in another game that went to the wire.
Cutouts then pulled out their super sub as Johnny Gascoyne took out Stewart Appleby to nil to level the match.
It meant it was all to play for in the last, but Andy Kenny had too much for Cutouts’ Aaron Simmons, taking the game andmatch with the help of another ‘Eight Baller’.
Over at the Harbour Moon, the in-house derby was taking place as Harbour Sharks played host to the Moonshiners.
Although three games did go the distance, the Moonshiners flexed their muscles to run out 5-0 victors.
Roger Hawken, Steve Eastley, super sub Marc Pacey, Mark Stevens and Ollie Rounsevell, the latter with an ‘Eight Baller’, saw off Pete Burke, Len Clarke, Phil Dingle, Chris Woods and Matt Gouriet.
Clarke, Dingle and Woods saw their matches end 2-1, but unfortunately for them, not in their favour.
Wednesday, March 5 saw a rearranged midweek game as Sports Club A welcomed Marquee Duloe to Liskeard.
The Sports outfit were looking to go back to the top of the league and started well as Brian Phillips opened up with a straights victory over Rob Bilsborough.
Brian Reed scraped home after being taken the distance by Jason Spring, before Luke Penhaligan secured the match with a routine victory over Neil Hilton.
Will Doidge made it 4-0 with a 2-0 success against young Toby Spring, before Rob Ivey had the chance to make it a full house in the final match.
But the capable Jimmy Miles held his nerve to deny the Sports a whitewash with a 2-1 victory.