By George Ingham
ST PIRAN League Division One East champions Looe Town rounded off their league campaign on Saturday with a 3-3 draw at St Teath.
Jimi Taylor continued his fine recent form with a hat-trick for the Sharks who ended with 70 points from their 30 games – two points clear of Torpoint Athletic Thirds.
However, to guarantee promotion, the club will have to ensure that their facilities meet the requirements at a higher level, something which manager and chairman Paul Boxall is already well on top of.
Over the course of last summer, he put up the pitch perimeter barrier himself which he admitted he should have done during the winter when the ground was soft, while off-season work is required to bring the changing rooms up to standard and there are longer-term plans to install floodlights and level the pitch.
But that will need financial help, and Paul wants to keep the club volunteer-led and focused on local talent.
He continued: “Our ten-year vision is to create a club structure that sees our second team, just one division below, pushing each other forward, while the ultimate goal is to reach the South West Peninsula League – not just as a team but as a club built on strong local foundations.
“We know this won’t be easy, but why not Looe? Why shouldn’t this town have a thriving club it can be proud of?
“We believe we can create something bigger than football — a community hub that educates, develops, and brings people together. Anyone who has seen us play knows that we are not just a football club, we are a family. We want everyone who walks through our gates to feel part of something, whether they are a player, coach, volunteer or a supporter. We believe in playing a positive role in Looe beyond the touchline.”
One such local talent is captain Jack Woollett who has been involved with the club since he was a child.
He believes that one of the secrets behind the team’s success has been the more disciplined and professional attitude shown by the players.
Jack said: “A few seasons ago we’d all be out on a Friday drinking, then you turn up Saturday and you can’t really play, whereas this year, you get a fine. Not going out on a Friday makes a difference.”
The team had to show great character after leading scorer Finnley Bartlett became unavailable after scoring 33 goals in only 14 games.
Barny Stephenson answered the call and has so far scored 27 times, while Jimi Taylor and Phil Kombostiotis have also chipped in with vital goals and assists.
Defenders also played their part including 22-year-old Billy Chamberlain who has been with the club since he was fiveand praises the manager for ‘taking that big leap into trusting the youth players’.
Billy can also see the baton being passed on for the future, epitomised by the newly-formed fan club, the Looe Ultras, many of whom play for the Under 12s.
He concluded: “I love it they just turned up at one match and they had a little barrel and started hitting it.
“Week by week they upgraded their drumsticks and the drum and now it has Looe FC livery around it.”
Even they though, could never have imagined that “We are the Champions” would be part of their repertoire!