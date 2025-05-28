By Roger Stephens
THE Porthcawl Sharks saw off a Looe and District Pool League select team on the first day of their two-match challenge for the Roger Stephens Shield on Saturday, May 17.
Looe Social Club was the venue for a 40-frame contest played under UK Blackball rules.
The Welsh visitors stormed out of the traps in set one as they looked to retain the trophy they had won for the last two years.
They took the first five frames with victories for Clive Mabbett, Nathan James, Neil Blake, Andrew Street and NathanJacques over Toby Spring, Keith Armitage, Brian Reed, Mark Stevens and Steve Eastley.
Gerry Markwell and Darrell Hidson stopped the rot by defeating Jeff O’Callaghan and captain Gary Stephens.
But Stephens’ son Dylan put a shine on it by seeing off Lewis Penhaligon.
The hosts won three of the first five frames in set two with victories for Spring, Reed and Eastley either side of wins for James and Street, but Porthcawl won the last three courtesy of Jacques, O’Callaghan and Gareth Stephens.
At 11-5 up the visitors were in control, and made it 15-5 thanks to victories for James, Blake, Mabbett and O’Callaghan.
Eastley briefly halted the charge by taking out Jacques, but Gary Stephens clinched the set against Markwell.
Looe gave themselves a glimmer of hope by taking the last two frames when Hidson saw off Dylan Stephens and Penhaligon triumphed over Street, but at 16-8 down they had a huge mountain to climb.
The hosts needed to secure 12 of the final 16 frames just to secure a draw and started well as although Penhaligon went down to Jacques, victories for Hidson, Spring and Markwell made it 17-11.
But the Sharks moved to within two of victory via James and Stephens, but Reed and Armitage held their nerve to keep them in with a shout despite being 19-13 down.
However, Porthcawl soon flexed their muscles and ended any hopes of a comeback as they took seven of the final eight frames with only Armitage emerging victorious for the hosts against Jacques.
A 26-14 defeat was a heavy one for Looe, although they at least only had less than 24 hours to have another go at their visitors.
