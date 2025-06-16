Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, June 14
MENHENIOT-LOOE closed the gap to leaders Tintagel to just a point after a resounding seven-wicket victory over East Cornwall rivals Boconnoc at Fourgates.
While Tintagel’s clash at fellow promotion-hopefuls Grampound Road Seconds was cancelled due to the weather, conditions in Menheniot allowed for a 30-over game.
The home side won a crucial toss and their bowlers did a fine job in restricting Boconnoc to just 118-6 from their 30 overs.
Aussie Rhys Morgans made 30 from just 37 balls, but bar Rob Foot’s unbeaten 32 from 44, nobody else could really get going.
Veterans Giles Francis (3-21) and Pete Nance (2-13) both bowled miserly six-over spells.
Menheniot-Looe then raced to victory in just 15.5 overs.
Colum Taylor had Australian opener Findlay Farrell stumped by Foot for just seven, but Luke Ripley (37 off 23), Sam Jordan (26 off 19) and Steve Kidd (31no off 26) didn’t hang around as only Ryan Greenslade (2-15 off 4) kept the runs down.
Callington Thirds were hammered by 164 runs at South Petherwin in a game reduced to 40 overs.
Play was delayed by half an hour, meaning a 1.30pm start.
Martin Hunn took out both James Weeks and Adrian Warne for single-figure scores before taking the big wicket of Andrew Brenton for 32 as he finished with 3-30 from his eight overs.
But the returning Sam Pengelly (68), Paul Clements (59no) and Adam Creasey (40) ensured there was no let up as the hosts finished on 244-7.
Clements then took the new ball with Kevin Horrell (4-36), and by the time they had finished the game was all but up despite Ollie Bennett’s 32.
Adrian Clements (4-2 off 3.2) span out the lower order as the end came at just 80 despite Harvey Poad (20) and Oscar Crichton (14) reaching double figures.
