Cornwall Cricket League Clive Rosevear Cup quarter-final round-up
THE semi-finalists for the 2025 Clive Rosevear Cup has been decided with South Petherwin, Menheniot-Looe, St Blazey Seconds and Roche Seconds all advancing to Finals Day on Thursday night.
South Petherwin made it through after a 21-run victory at Liskeard in a low-scoring game.
Adrian Warne’s 60 provided more than half of Petherwin’s total of 109-8 at Lux Park.
JJ Webber took 1-7 from four overs while Andrew Cobb (3-27) was amongst the wickets.
However, Liskeard’s innings never got started, as although Cobb made 27 from 31 balls, the best of the top nine was eight apiece from Ware and Powell.
All seven of the visiting bowlers were in the wickets, although it was the left-arm spin of Adrian Clements (3-9 off 4) that proved decisive.
Nearby at Menheniot-Looe, the hosts made it through with a 15-run success over fellow Division Three East title hopefuls Tintagel.
The visitors arrived missing key batsmen Matt Jolliffe and Ryan Pooley, but it was home openers Findlay Farrell (58) and Luke Ripley (65) who put on 125 with both men making half centuries.
They eventually reached 169-5, a score which would have been far higher bar a superb spell of 3-14 from Jordan Blanchard.
The Knights lost the dangerous Tom Parsons for a single, but Cornwall Over 50s batsman Adrian Pooley continued his recent good form by smacking 69 before he departed at 107-3.
Twenties from Glen Burrell (25) and Jack Minehan (20) helped, but the home attack, led by Reuben Crawford (2-11 off 4) and Stuart Nye (3-32), held their nerve as Tintagel closed on 154-6.
Division Four East leaders St Blazey remain on course for a double after seeing off visiting Ladock.
Blazey chose to bat and after steady contributions from Liam Reynolds (19) and Lewis Todd (33), the runs kept coming helped by Adam Thomas’ 59 from 31 balls, plus bits and pieces from Daniel Kendall, Ethan Felton and Joe Bailey in their 165-6.
Spinner Chris Matthews (2-20 off 3) and Rob Bray (1-21 off 4) gave little away.
Ladock ended 13 short despite an unbeaten 89 from Indian overseas player Vivek Oza.
He batted from start to finish, striking eight fours and three sixes in his 66-ball knock, but despite losing just four wickets, nobody could keep as they ended on 152-4.
Darwin Fitzpatrick (0-17) and Joe Bailey (0-18) were miserly.
The battle of the second teams at Roche between the hosts and Grampound Road went to the last over with Roche emerging victorious.
Grampound’s innings of 134-9 was a curious affair as Chris Willett made 30 not out from 45 balls, but despite quickfire 20s from Alex May (22 off 13) and Ashley Gilder (20 off 13), Roche took wickets at regular intervals.
Mark Trudgeon was the star of the show with 4-24 from his four, while James Cole (0-14) went at less than four to the over.
Cole then made a patient 35 in an opening stand of 90 with Reuben Trethewey (24 off 30), but the Road’s hefty extra count of 36 ultimately cost them.
Wickets then fell, but George Oakley’s 29 from just 17 balls sent the Clay Country outfit through to finals day at St Stephen on Sunday, July 20.
St Blazey will take on Menheniot-Looe in the first semi-final at 10.30am before Roche tackle South Petherwin at 1.30pm.
The final is scheduled for 4.30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.