Murray, the league’s leading wicket taker, was first into the action, bowling Chris Davey with a full toss, and although captain Matt Pengelly held firm at one end while wickets tumbled around him, Grampound were teetering on the brink at 56 for 7 after 16 overs, including Pengelly for 20. Murray claimed another five-wicket haul, while Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah (2-28) lent good support.