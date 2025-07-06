By Stephen Lees
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FIVE EAST
Grampound Road III 81 (23.1), Gunnislake 83-1 (9).
DAN Pethick marked his return to the game with a rapid 43 not out and Graham Murray took 5-23 as Gunnislake ran out comfortable nine-wicket winners over a young Grampound Road Thirds side at Hawksmoor on Saturday.
With the poor weather around, the hosts unsurprisingly chose to bowl and although a damp ball made control difficult, and the bowling was erratic at times, Gunni proved a threat.
Murray, the league’s leading wicket taker, was first into the action, bowling Chris Davey with a full toss, and although captain Matt Pengelly held firm at one end while wickets tumbled around him, Grampound were teetering on the brink at 56 for 7 after 16 overs, including Pengelly for 20. Murray claimed another five-wicket haul, while Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah (2-28) lent good support.
The hosts then introduced the off-spin of James Boundy and seam of Lee Roberts and they wasted little time as the end came at 81 with 23.1 overs used up.
With grey clouds louring over the ground, the teams turned straight around for Gunnislake’s reply which saw Kevin Beare glove a sharp rising ball to be caught behind.
But from there, Pethick and Ross Potter dominated the Grampound bowling, showing careful defence and attacking intent in equal measure – something that Gunnislake’s brittle batting has lacked this season.
Gunnislake upped the tempo and Pethick smashed three sixes in the ninth over as the target was reached after just nine overs.
Pethick was 43 not out to Potter 23 not out, while Gunnislake’s middle order had the rare experience of watching the entire innings from the boundary, with their services not required.
With other fixtures cancelled, the 20 points takes Gunni into the top half ahead of Saturday’s trip to Newquay Thirds (1pm).
