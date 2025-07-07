St Mellion Golf Club Ladies’ Section latest
Wednesday Stableford – June 18
THIS was a day of very fierce showers and although there was difficult conditions at times, the scores did not reflect this.
Results: 1 Cathryn Braithwaite – 37pts (c/b); 2 Hilda McKinley – 37 (c/b); 3 Pam Hughes – 37; 4 Sam Peach – 34; 5 Phillippa Bown – 33; 6 Geraldine Howley – 32.
Nine-Hole Stableford – June 18
Results: 1 Vera Nancekivell – 23pts; 2 Ruth Blake – 20; 3 Sue Poole – 19 (c/b); 4 Roxy Smith – 19; 5 Hilary Wratten – 17 (c/b); 6 Carole Webb – 17.
Ping Ball Four Ball Better Ball – June 22
SARAH Martin and Donna Weeks easing to victory despite the dark clouds and strong winds.
The top 52 pairs from club qualifiers will make it through to the National Final at Thonock Park Lincolnshire on September 8, with Sarah and Donna yet to find out if they are one of them.
Results: 1 Sarah Martin and Donna Weeks – 45pts; 2 Linda Radley and Dee Peake – 41 (c/b); 3 Mary Brinsley and Karen Ford – 41; 4 Pam Hughes and Sue Wenmoth – 39.
Cornwall Veterans Silver Championship final at Truro Golf Club – Tuesday, June 17
THE championship final was held at Truro where finalists Sue Wenmoth (St Mellion) and Debbie Sedgeman (West Cornwall) played matchplay on a sunny, yet blustery day.
Sue ran out winner on the last hole, ending 2-up.
Wednesday Stableford – June 25
Results: 1 Hilda McKinley – 35pts; 2 Judith Clark – 34 (c/b); 3 Phillippa Bown – 34 (c/b); 4 Cheryl Bridgeman – 34; 5 Wendy Phillips – 33 (c/b); 6 Jenny Glover – 33.
Nine-hole Stableford – June 25
Results: 1 Carole Webb – 22pts; 2 Vera Nancekivell – 21; 3 Pam Hughes – 20; 4 Roxy Smith – 19.
Weekend Medal – Saturday, June 28
Results: 1 Debbie Flanagan (86-18) – 68; 2 Dee Peake (97-16) – 81.
