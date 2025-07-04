By Roger Stephens
CORNWALL COUNTY POOL LEAGUE ASSOCIATION INTERLEAGUE PREMIERSHIP
Newquay Nitro’s 12 East Cornwall 24
EAST Cornwall resumed their campaign with an impressive 24-12 success at The Edgcliff in Newquay on Friday, June 27.
Victories for Andy Sweet and Chris Symons over Darren Hooper and Olly Rounsevell put the hosts 2-0 up, but East Cornwall responded as Luke Penhaligon, Sam Borthwick and Luke Helison proved too strong for Mike Delaney, Gary Rowe and Dan Durant in that order.
The home pairing of Rupert Howard and Dave Metcalfe were successful either side of a victory for Gerry Markwell, but Mark Stevens’ six-ball clearance against Alex Lane gave East Cornwall a 5-4 victory after the first set.
The visitors now had their tails up and after sharing the first two frames with wins for Borthwick and Symons over Sweet and Hooper respectively, the East went on a rampage which gave them an advantage they would never relinquish.
Rounsevell led the charge by beating Delaney and the East rattled off the next three frames courtesy of Penhaligon, Stevens and Helison over Rowe, Durant and Howard.
At 5-1 the set was the visitors but they did not take their foot of the gas as they took two of next three frames.
The hosts pulled one back through Silver against Pacey, but the last two frames went the way of the East as Brian Reed and Markwell saw off Joseph Tonkin and Lane respectively.
In a repeat of the second set, the first two frames of the third stanza were shared when Penhaligon beat Sweet and Borthwick lost to Symons.
The visitors then switched on the afterburners and streaked away, winning the next four frames.
Hooper led the way with a win over Delaney, while Rounsevell quickly followed up by beating Rowe.
The East boys were flying now and aiming for the match victory and got another two closer as Hidson took out Durant with Stevens seeing off Howard.
Despite Tonkin putting up some resistance by beating Helison, Pacey and Markwell put the seal on the set, and most importantly the match as they got the better of Metcalfe and Lane to lead 19-8.
The home side were now playing for pride and got one back as Sweet defeated Rounsevell but that woke up the away side who promptly rattled off the next three frames in pursuit of the set.
Captain Penhaligon showed the way by beating Symons to make it an unbeaten 4/4 evening, while Borthwick and Hooper followed suit by taking out Delaney and Rowe.
Nitros with the match gone were now fighting for at least a set win. Durant, Tonkin and Silver took out Reed, Hidson and Stevens, however the final flourish was not to be the hosts who were denied the set by Helison and Pacey overcoming Metcalfe and Lane respectively.
Reflecting on the evening, East Cornwall team spokesperson Roger Stephens said: “A match score of 24-12 tells us of the superiority the East team had in the match, and even though the Nitro’s put up a fight in the last set, it was too little too late.
For the East, this was a good result on the road after the drubbing at home to STR Rattlers, and there were a couple of new players who also did well.
“The man-of-the-match goes to Luke Penhaligon for being unbeaten.”
