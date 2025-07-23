By Sue Wenmoth
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES SECTION LATEST
Wednesday Stableford – July 9
Winner: Cheryl Bridgeman – 40pts; 2 Phillippa Bown – 37; 3 Jenny Glover – 34; 4 Sue Newton – 31.
Nine-Hole Stableford – July 9
Winner: Roxy Smith – 24pts; Runner-up: Wendy Phillips – 21.
Inter-Club Handicap Shield – Wednesday, July 9
THIS competition was played at The Point Polzeath in very hot, dry conditions with Cathryn Braithwaite, Pam Hughes, Mary Brinsley and Hilda McKinley representing St Mellion.
Although not successful in the team event, lady captain Cathryn won the handicap prize with a net 67. This was a great score in difficult conditions.
MacMillan Trophy – Wednesday, July 16
THIS charity competition was played on the Kernow course in good weather, except for a few outbreaks of drizzle.
There were some very good scores and a number of ladies reduced their handicap.
Winner: Sam Peach (77-9) – 68; 2 Pam Hughes (90-21) – 69; 3 Sue Wenmoth (85-15) – 70; 4 Bridgitte Worth (93-21) – 72 (c/b); 5 Glennis Wootton (93-21) – 72.
Nine-hole Stableford – Wednesday, July 16
Winner: Carole Webb – 21pts (c/b); 2 Gill Connor-Reeves – 21; 3 Hazel Beadle – 18.
Ladies Championship – Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20
THIS competition was played over two days, the first on the Kernow Course and the second on the Nicklaus Course.
There were some very good scores on day one, especially from the leading two ladies, Sam Peach (76) and Donna Weeks (77).
Despite showers on the second day, all players managed to finish dry when clear skies arrived.
A number of players found the Nicklaus very challenging but persevered to the final hole where they were greeted by a number of spectators to applaud their endeavours!
Just the one shot separated the top two on day one and at the competition’s conclusion which was won by Peach.
Afterwards, all competitors and additional guests were treated to a cream tea courtesy of the club.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.