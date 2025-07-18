By Keith Field
St Mellion Golf Club Seniors Section – ‘The Fossils’
THE Fossils visited Carlyon Bay on Monday, July 7 to play the return leg of this year’s challenge.
With the first tee set for 11am, it was not until 2pm that the sun finally broke through and the temperature really rose, even if the wind only moderated a little.
Led by captain of the day James Simpson and playing with vice-captain Paul Osborne, the pair took full advantage of their shots allowance and set a very high bar for the rest of the team with their victory.
As it turned out, the hosts were in no mood to concede victory as they had done in ‘the monsoon’ at St Mellion and so the individual matches were tight affairs with no side gaining an overwhelming advantage at the end.
With all of the results to hand, Simpson was able to announce that it was a drawn match but thanks to their win at home, the Fossils took the aggregated win, 9-7.
Nearest the Pin was won by the Fossils’ Guy Pennington.
Three days later saw the Captain’s Cup and Past Captains’ Shield which was played under clear blue skies, blazing sunshine and very little breeze which tested the stamina of the 50 players involved.
The greens looked both immaculate and were slick or very slick, providing a real challenge for most.
Although the past captains played a medal round, their scores were also entered into the Cup competition, and what a day it turned out to be for Ian Edwards.
After a steady start, he then played the shot of the round on the long third to see it disappear into the cup for an ace, and then continued playing good, steady golf eventually amassing a fantastic score of 40 points.
After playing at the end of the list, on entering the clubhouse he knew that 40 had been a winning score in a number of events but never more.
But on entering his card into the system, he found that Terry Higgins had also recorded the same total earlier in the day and that on countback would take the premier position and win the Captain’s Cup.
However, he won the Stuart Elliott Putter as runner-up in the cup competition and his medal round did win him the Past Captains’ Shield.
Third place was a tussle between Kevin Smith and Alan Malverne who both came in with a superb 39. They were separated by countback with the former taking third.
Although Edwards took the Past Captains’ Shield with a magnificent nett 66, Brian Pound and Keith Field both returned respectable totals with Pound taking second with a nett 72 and Field third with 74.
There were six twos and that ace on the day and no less than 11 players hit that target figure of 36.
Captain’s Cup results: 1 Terrence Higgins – 40pts (c/b); 2 Ian Edwards – 40; 3 Kevin Smith – 39 (c/b); 4 Alan Malvern – 39; 5 Phil Cuming – 38 (c/b); 6 David Furse – 38 (c/b); 7 Allan Evans – 38.
Past Captains’ Shield results: 1 Ian Edwards – 66; 2 Brian Pound – 72; 3 Keith Field – 74.
Section Winners: Gold – Ian Edwards, David Furse and Allan Evans; Silver – Kevin Smith, Phil Cuming and Colin Hatton; Bronze – Terry Higgins, Alan Malvern and Malcolm Smith.
