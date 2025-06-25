By Keith Field
St Mellion Golf Club Seniors ‘The Fossils’ latest
MONDAY June 16 started with a bang for the Fossils with the holding of their Open Competition which attracted entries from across the South West.
The Kernow course in turn was in splendid fettle with superbly manicured greens that set a real challenge for the players, especially after teeing off from the whites.
Nearest the Pin on all par threes and longest drives for visitors on eight and for members, on 13, together with a non-contributory twos, so for those whose points were unlikely to get them into the extended list of prizes, still had a chance of taking home a reward.
With some impressive pairs taking part, it was interesting to see how everybody faired. Very surprisingly, only two twos were scored by Paul Osborne and Brian Pound.
Nearest the Pin was almost a St Mellion clean sweep with only Stephen Hadfield from Launceston winning on seven preventing it. Paul Osborne on three, James Simpson on five, Colin Hatton on 14 and finally, Brian Pound on 16 were the hot shots for the Fossils.
John Findlay from Cape Cornwall won Longest Drive for the visitors and Kevin Smith did so for the Fossils.
A storming round by Ian Edwards and Guy Pennington took top spot with a super impressive total of 45 points and were followed home by ‘returning’ Fossil David Dow and new friend, David Furse who scored 42.
Third place went to early starters Tony Prout and Malcolm Smith who had set the pace with 41, and finally Mike Page and Pete Mehigan brought up the tail with 41 also.
Thursday, June 19 saw another glorious day with wall-to-wall sunshine and high temperatures tempered a little by a gentle breeze.
The course had received plenty of ‘tender loving care’ since the Monday event, but many of the pins were in similar or the same as for the Open competition.
This may well have given an extra edge to the many Fossils who played on the Monday and perhaps went a little way to explain a high scoring and close result in the rearranged Jubilee Cup.
Readers will note that since WHS impacted itself on the Fossils, a score of 40 points has been the highest total achieved, and not that often.
Although the glass ceiling of 40 points remained intact, two golfers, Brian Pound and Greg Clarke both hit the spot. But after the countback process had been completed, Clarke was declared the winner despite fabulous performances by both players.
Close behind on 38 were Ian Edwards, Phil Macey and Guy Pennington and all separated on countback. Tony Hurley and Keith Field were separated by countback with their 37 points and three more players scored 36 points, meaning that just over 20% of the 47 players in the event equalled or beat 36.
During the presentation of the results, captain Will Carslaw invited past captain Brian Pound to present the cup which he had generously donated to the Fossils, plus a bottle of wine to the top three which he had also donated.
On the day, five twos were scored with two on 14 and three on 16.
Results (top three): 1 Greg Clarke – 40pts (c/b); 2 Brian Pound – 40; 3 Ian Edwards – 38 (c/b).
