Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, June 14
FORMER Callington Seconds skipper Toby May kept up his superb form as Luckett edged out his old side by 11 runs.
The opener batted through for an unbeaten 75 as they amassed 181-6 in a match reduced to 32 overs.
Ryan Brown made 33 and James Wilkinson a late 19, while Ryan Hodge (2-22 off 6), Jack Greening (0-18 off 7) and Jim Shorten (2-18 off 4) were tidy.
Callington collapsed against the spin of George Wilkinson (2-15 off 7) and Mark Southcott (2-21 off 7), before Jonny Hoskin and James Wilkinson turned the screw.
However, Zak Newton-Jenkins (31) and Jim Shorten (62) attacked.
But the home side, who are now second behind St Blazey, held their nerve with James Wilkinson taking 3-33.
Bude eased past Lanhydrock who went into the day top.
The visitors chose to bat and found themselves at 59-5 in the 17th over.
Matthew Mansbridge (2-29 off 9) took out key men Amir Khan (4) and Ben Attfield (13) with Aussie Brett Hunter (4-33) continuing his superb form.
Lanhydrock battled back somewhat with Jamie Taylor (23), Josh Taylor (17) and Jamie Eldridge (20) all getting in, but nobody could kick on as they finished on 147-9 from their 45 overs.
Bude survived a testing opening spell from Ben Attfield and Jacob Eldridge, and although Richard Dymond fell for 10, Wayne Adams was joined by Warren Rumble for a stand of 115.
Adams occupied one end for his 55, while Rumble, who was dropped three times, finished 74 not out.
St Blazey are the new leaders a thrilling three-run victory at St Minver.
Blazey racked up 259-4 at Menefreda Way, led by opener Matt Bennetts’ unbeaten 90.
His 127-ball knock which contained 11 fours, provided the glue as opener Rory Dixon (55 off 65) and Ruhann Brenner (64 off 57) attacked. Rob Hawken took 2-52.
Nithin Gowda (3-34) got stuck in as the hosts slipped to 53-4.
St Minver then fought back thanks to a 145-run stand between opener Ben Hawken (80 off 89) and South African Reece Thompson (81 off 59).
Sixty-two were off 60 balls, but left-arm seamer Riley Carne produced a three-wicket burst, including both set batsmen (214-7).
Ross Keast (18 off 15), Andy Rathborne (21no off 20) and Sam Hocking (10no off 16) got it down to 12 needed off the last, but they could only manage eight.
Werrington Seconds fought back in both innings to see off Holsworthy by 30 runs.
Seamers Guy Beagley and Lewis Chidley reduced Werrington to 58-4 before that became 93-7.
However, number nine Darren Webber made a superb 52 (64 balls) and with the lower order digging in, they got up to 164 all-out. Spinners Aiden Gerry (3-38) and Noah Pigdon (2-28) shared five wickets.
Holsworthy then slipped to 24-3 with Webber (2-23) taking two, but after Rory Piper made 19, the Trees looked set for victory at 108-4.
However, once Pigdon (37) and Ryan Walter (16) went, change bowlers Tyler May (3-22 off 4) and Daniel Jenkin (3-18 off 3.3) ran through the rest.
Wadebridge Seconds demolished St Austell Thirds by six wickets at Egloshayle Park.
Opening bowlers Ollie Bate (4-14 off 8) and Joe Wilson (4-10 off 8) took four each as the visitors mustered just 45 all-out.
Spencer Bist took 4-32 himself, but Tom McLachlan (18no) and Jamie Beare (10no) ensured no more drama.
