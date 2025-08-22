GRASSROOTS SPORT
Bowls
LOOE BOWLING CLUB LADIES SECTION LATEST by Val Reilly
A VERY warm welcome greeted Looe Bowling Club on their arrival at their Callington counterparts on Sunday, August 17, as they battled for the annual Bill Riley Trophy.
This competition is eagerly-awaited each year as Bill played for both clubs and Looe had not won it since 2011.
But finally got their hands back on it as Looe came away with an eight-shot win with Looe’s men's captain Bob Pacey looking rather pleased as he received the trophy from Callington’s President, Di Jackson.
The match was followed by a splendid buffet laid on by the Callington ladies.
The scores in each rink were as follows: (Callington names always first): D Sanders, M Corthoys, B Hatch and S McGuire beat G Highton, S Croker, G Duke and P Sissons 15-12; R Olver, C Briggs, J Sanders & B Rowan beat K Ryan, C Medlen/R Dowell, V Reilly & S Farnden 19-11; G Body, M McGuire, P Hughes & R Ellard beat C Timmins, B Veale, C Dudley & N Smith 19-18; M Jones, F Staff, M Gorman & M Pearce drew 14-all with T Groves, B Ilson, P Brunskill & B Pacey; G Maunder, J Banks, M Richards & T Parker lost 10-18 to T Highton, B Reilly, L Groves & D Medlen/M Medlen; M Yeomans, S Wills, S Robbins & L Stevens lost 12-24 to Liz Watts, A Finch, M Galloway & M Watts.
Elsewhere around the club, the ladies have also been in fine form recently.
The Group Three Kernow Cup was played at Imerys Bowling Club in Bugle and was won by Val Reilly of Looe who beat Myra Carter (St Stephen) in the final.
The Group Three Golden Years was played at Heavy Transport Bowling Club in St Austell with Reilly again victorious, this time alongside Pat Brunskill as they defeated Veryan’s Jackie Bunny and Angela Grose.
Imerys was the venue for the Group Three Pairs and was won by the sister duo of Val Reilly and Carole Dudley against Helen Pollard and Mandy Kellow.
Lostwithiel hosted the Group Three Captains Shield with Val Reilly, Liz Watts, Carole Dudley and Pat Brunskill taking victory ahead of Imerys quartet of Helen Pollard, Pam Johnson, Mandy Kellow and Mirian Peate.
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES SECTION by Sue Wenmoth
Jubilee Cup – Saturday, August 23
THE players started in overcast weather which was cooler than previous days, but by half way the sun had come out and the temperature rose.
The fairways would really benefit from some rain to green up some areas, but until that takes place the ball continues to run and run.
Wendy Phillips was the winner by one shot ahead of Hilda McKinley.
Results: 1 Wendy Phillips (90-24) – 66; 2 Hilda McKinley (90-23) – 67; 3 Sue Wenmoth (82-14) – 68; 4 Sarah Martin (85-13) – 72 (c/b); 5 Mary Brinsley (97-25) – 72.
Wednesday Medal – Wednesday, August 20
AFTER the small amount of rain the previous day, players were hoping the course would be a little softer, but the ground was still very firm.
The day started overcast but soon warmed up for all competitors to enjoy.
Results: 1 Katy Milne (81-14) – 67; 2 Mary Brinsley (94-25) – 69; 3 Pam Hughes (90-20) – 70; 4 Sue Wenmoth (83-13) – 70; 5 Wendy Phillips (95-23) – 72.
