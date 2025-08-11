CALLINGTON’S director of cricket Joe White hailed a ‘very satisfying’ victory as the Greens moved 16 points clear of trouble at the bottom of the ECB Cornwall Premier League following a tense two-wicket victory over fellow strugglers Grampound Road at Moores Park.
After Mohammed Danyaal took out Alex Lean and Ben Ellis Harry Gregory early on, Tom Orpe (39 off 26) and Antony Angove (31 off 27) took the score to 76-2 after just nine overs.
Both fell to Danyaal and from there on it was a procession as 17-year-old Spencer Whatley took 3-18 including the big wicket of Ravi Karunarathna for just six with a superb rising delivery that he could only glove through to White behind the stumps.
Whatley later trapped Harry Matthews (6) lbw before bowling Nathan Keevil to leave him on a hat-trick, but number 10 Dan Ferris survived another leg-before shout.
Ellis returned at the end tas the Roadies were dismissed for just 104 in just 18.5 overs.
St Just had defended 100 at the same ground just a few weeks ago and a repeat looked on the cards when Nathan Keevil (2-31) and Angove (4-23) ran riot to reduce the Greens to 30-7.
Keevil dismissed opener Liam Lindsay lbw while new opener Rowen Taplin also went for nought when he got a leading edge.
Max Tryfonos was adjudged to have gloved one down the leg-side before both Xavie Clarke and skipper Graham Wagg fell with 22 on the board.
Clarke was run-out after Wagg hit one to mid-on, while Wagg was caught by Jack Mingo off Angove.
No further score was added when Angove castled Aidan Libby and it was 30-7 when James Brenton edged the same bowler to Gregory.
Danyaal and Ellis added 24 but it was Ellis’ unbeaten 44 from 76 balls that got the job done in partnership with Joe White (10no) who provided the perfect foil.
Reflecting on the day, a relieved White admitted preparation wasn’t ideal.
He said: “We had an oil spill on our wicket, so at the last minute we had to use a different pitch which was very difficult for both sides to bat on.
“Our seamers bowled very well to bowl them out for 104, but the standout was young Spencer Whatley who came in for his second Premier League appearance. He got their overseas with an absolute beauty of a delivery and was later on a hat-trick.”
He continued: “At 30-7, I think many had written us off.
“Their seamers were bowling brilliantly and the ball was moving a lot, but Ben Ellis joined Danyaal and they started to fight back, showing great resilience and picking up the runs when they came.
“Danny got out with 51 still required, but thankfully Ben and I managed to see us home which was very satisfying. Ben was excellent, picking the right balls to attack which was key.”
Callington visit bottom side Truro knowing a win will all but confirm their top-flight status.
White concluded: “I feel every game in this league is tough and Saturday will be no different, particularly as they are bottom and fighting for their lives.
“They have got Scott Harvey back in their side and we know they’ll come hard.
“We will have to be at the top of our game to get a result and that’s what we’re planning on doing.”
