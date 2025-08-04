Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, August 2
LEADERS Luckett gave the chasing pack a chance following a six-wicket defeat at relegation-threatened Holsworthy on Saturday.
Luckett headed into Devon with a 25-point lead over Blazey, but that’s now done to 11 after Blazey saw off Wadebridge Seconds by 140 runs, helped by Ruhann Brenner’s unbeaten 152 in their 262-5.
Luckett chose to bat and after openers Luke Brenton (17) and Toby May (18) got starts before falling to Guy Beagley (2-33), nobody really got in with the exception of Ryan Brown whose 66 helped them reach 174 all out.
Andrew Hoskin (2-39) took the new ball alongside spinner Mark Southcott (1-29), and although both had good afternoons, Holsworthy eased to victory led by Matt Shepherd’s 54 not out.
Lanhydrock’s batsmen enjoyed themselves as they won by 46 runs at bottom side St Austell Thirds.
Half centuries from Josh Taylor (62no), Ben Attfield (53) and Christian James (50) helped them reach a hefty 285-8.
The Saints batted well and threatened at times led by Andrew Bennetts’ 60, but ended on 239-6 with Attfield (3-40) and James (2-45) sharing five. Lanhydrock sit 20 behind Luckett but have the top two to play.
Callington Seconds moved up to fourth with a eight-wicket success over visiting Bude.
The visitors were going okay at 123-3 with Richard Dymond (52) and Brett Hunter (28) well set, but pacemen Jim Shorten (4-2) and Spencer Whatley (3-23) took the final seven wickets for just 15 runs.
Nick Parker departed for nought to Hunter, but after skipper Rich Brown made 21 it was the Tancock show as Blake (64no) was joined by father Peter (40no) to add an unbroken stand of 78.
Elsewhere in the division, Werrington moved 11 points clear of trouble following a two-wicket victory over St Minver who are now second bottom, three behind Holsworthy.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.