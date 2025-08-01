WADEBRIDGE skipper Kelvin Snell admits Sunday’s ECB National Club T20 South West Area Finals Day at Bridgwater will be a ‘special day’ for the club.
The Swans saw off Grampound Road in the East-based Hawkey Cup before thrashing Edwards Cup winners St Just in the WT Edwards Cup final to be crowned champions of Cornwall for the first time in the shortest format of the game.
The Egloshayle Park outfit will take on West of England Premier League winners Midsomer Norton in the second semi-final which is due to get underway at 1pm.
Win that and they will take on either Exmouth (Devon) or St Fagans (South Wales Premier League) for the right to reach the last eight in the country.
If they emerge victorious, Wadebridge will reach Finals Day – a feat St Just managed in 2008 and 2011 where they lost on both occasions in the last four to Stanmore and Ealing respectively.
Snell believes focusing on their own performance is key. He said: “Sunday will be a special day for the club, the first time we have ever reached this stage in our history and one we look forward to a lot.
“Not much is known about our opponents Midsomer Norton, but I like that, we’ll just go there and try and put together our best performance and if we do then we should be there or thereabouts come the end.”
Wadebridge are missing key bowler Callum Wilson who is missing for the next three weeks due to a holiday, but the rest of the side is unchanged from the Edwards Cup final with second team all-rounder Jamie Beare being given the nod.
WADEBRIDGE v Midsomer Norton: James Turpin, Matt Robins, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, Alex Forward, Jamie Beare, Kelvin Snell (capt), Tom McLachlan, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett.
Meanwhile, Wadebridge are also flying high in the ECB Cornwall Premier League, although their title hopes were dealt a huge blow last Saturday as they were beaten on home soil by leaders Penzance.
The West Cornwall visitors knocked up a hefty 279-7 from their 45 overs, and although the hosts fought back to make a game of it, led by Wilson’s 54, they were dismissed for 236.
It means with five games to go Penzance have a healthy 18-point lead before they welcome Callington tomorrow.
For Wadebridge, all they can do is keep winning, starting with the visit of struggling St Just.
Reflecting on last Saturday, Snell added: “At the end of the day, we were beaten by the better team on the day. We did let ourselves down in the field and with the ball in the final ten overs to allow them to get a hefty total, but I was pretty proud of the team with the bat to not roll over and give it a good go to fall 40 short in the end.
“Penzance, as we all know, are a very strong team and to beat them you have be at your best in all disciplines, unfortunately Saturday we fell just short.”
St Just head up to North Cornwall in serious danger of a first-ever relegation from the Premier since it was formed in 2001, sitting five points ahead of bottom side Truro who they welcome next weekend.
Along with Callington, Grampound Road and Truro – just nine points separate the bottom four with one to go down - but Snell isn’t taking the eight-time champions lightly.
Snell, who welcomes back opening batsman Charlie McLachlan and seamer Charlie Hawken, said: “St Just will be well up for it and will prove another difficult match for us. They find themselves in a little bit of scrap at the bottom but they won’t show that when they turn up on Saturday and we will have to be fully focused to get a result against them.”
WADEBRIDGE v St Just: Charlie McLachlan, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, Matt Robins, James Turpin, Alex Forward, Kelvin Snell (capt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett, Charlie Hawken.
