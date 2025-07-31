Saturday, August 2
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Grampound Road (246) beat St Austell (171) by 75 runs, Helston (138-4) beat Redruth (136) by 6 wickets, Penzance (194-3) beat Callington (190) by 7 wickets, Truro (178) lost to Werrington (207-9) by 29 runs, Wadebridge (121-5) beat St Just (117) by 5 wickets.
County Division One: Beacon (290-9) beat Roche (76-9) by 214 runs, Falmouth (21) lost to Camborne (219) by 198 runs, Hayle (128) lost to Perranporth (131-7) by 3 wickets, St Austell 2 (105) lost to Paul (165) by 60 runs, St Erme (175) lost to Newquay (177-9) by 1 wicket.
Division Two East: Callington 2 (140-2) beat Bude (138) by 8 wickets, Holsworthy (177-4) beat Luckett (174) by 6 wickets, St Austell 3 (239-6) lost to Lanhydrock (285-8) by 46 runs, St Blazey (262-5) beat Wadebridge 2 (122) by 140 runs, Werrington 2 (218-8) beat St Minver (215-9) by 2 wickets.
Division Two West: Camborne 2 (205-6) lost to Mullion (207-4) by 6 wickets, Constantine (176) lost to Helston 2 (238-5) by 62 runs, St Ives (262-7) beat Penzance 2 (177) by 85 runs, Wendron (168) lost to Stithians (171-2) by 8 wickets.
Division Three East: Boconnoc (217-5) beat Grampound Road 2 (191) by 26 runs, Callington 3 (216) lost to Tintagel (217-1) by 9 wickets, Launceston (167-2) beat Ladock (166-5) by 8 wickets, Roche 2 (186) lost to Menheniot/Looe (187-2) by 8 wickets, Saltash (48) lost to South Petherwin (245-8) by 197 runs.
Division Three West: Ludgvan (143) lost to Hayle 2 (254-8) by 111 runs, Perranarworthal (152) lost to Truro 2 (155-4) by 6 wickets, Perranporth 2 (231-7) lost to Mount Ambrose (235-6) by 4 wickets, Redruth 2 (145) lost to Barripper (148-7) by 3 wickets, Veryan v Gulval - Veryan conceded.
Division Four East: Lanhydrock 2 (121-10) lost to St Blazey 2 (124-3) by 7 wickets, Menheniot/Looe 2 (134-10) lost to St Stephen (135-4) by 6 wickets, Newquay 2 (192) beat Tideford (114) by 78 runs, St Neot Taverners (171) lost to Duloe (175-3) by 7 wickets, Werrington 3 (232-6) beat Liskeard (60-10) by 172 runs.
Division Four West: Camborne 3 (119) lost to Redruth 3 (187) by 68 runs, Crofty/Holman (118) lost to St Just 3 (121-7) by 3 wickets, Mullion 2 (146) lost to St Gluvias (163) by 17 runs, Paul 2 (91) lost to St Erme 2 (222-8) by 131 runs, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (142-5) beat Falmouth 2 (139) by 5 wickets.
Division Five East: Gorran (160) beat Newquay 3 (158-9) by 10 wickets, Grampound Road 3 (129) lost to Buckland Monachorum (134-2) by 8 wickets, Gunnislake (257-5) beat Launceston 2 (130) by 127 runs, Pencarrow (269-2) beat Holsworthy 2 (60, revised target 269 from 40 overs) by 208 runs, St Minver 2 (88) lost to Wadebridge 3 (277-3) by 189 runs.
Division Five West: Helston 3 (107) lost to Gerrans (110-6) by 4 wickets, Mount Ambrose 2 (203-9) lost to Leedstown (206-4) by 6 wickets, St Day (59) lost to Beacon 2 (262-5) by 203 runs, Troon (71) lost to St Newlyn East (114) by 43 runs, Truro 3 (132) lost to Perranarworthal 2 (161-9) by 29 runs.
Division Six East: Bude 2 (180-8) lost to St Austell 4 (204-4) by 24 runs, Ladock 2 (209-7) lost to Bugle (212-6) by 4 wickets, Luckett 2 (277-6) beat Roche 3 (131) by 146 runs, South Petherwin 2 (112-2) beat Werrington 4 (109-7) by 8 wickets, St Stephen 2 (118) lost to Saltash 2 (120-6) by 4 wickets.
Division Six West: Barripper 2 (21-0) beat Praze (20) by 10 wickets, Falmouth 3 (205) beat Mawnan (118) by 87 runs, Gulval 2 (149) lost to Ludgvan 2 (150) by 9 wickets, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 (116-5) beat Hellesveor (112) by 5 wickets, Stithians 2 (42-0) beat Constantine 2 (38) by 10 wickets.
Division Seven East: Buckland Monachorum 2 (128-2) beat Lanhydrock 3 (127) by 8 wickets, Menheniot/Looe 3 (394-4) beat St Neot Taverners 2 (72) by 322 runs, Tideford 2 (160) tied with Boconnoc 2 (160), Tintagel 2 (394-4) beat Launceston 3 (72) by 322 runs.
Division Seven Central: Mawnan 2 (88) lost to Truro 4 (261-8) by 173 runs, Newquay 4 (136-9) beat Falmouth 4 (135-8) by 1 wicket, Perranporth 3 (268-3) beat St Stephen 3 (23) by 245 runs.
Division Seven West: Hayle 3 (49) lost to Wendron 2 (225-5) by 176 runs, Penzance 3 (140) beat Camborne 4 (124) by 16 runs, Redruth 4 (194-4) beat Crofty/Holman 2 (190-5) by 10 wickets, St Gluvias 2 (160-0) beat Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 (156) by 10 wickets, St Just 4 (172-9) beat Porthleven (165) by 7 runs.
