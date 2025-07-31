Division Four West: Camborne 3 (119) lost to Redruth 3 (187) by 68 runs, Crofty/Holman (118) lost to St Just 3 (121-7) by 3 wickets, Mullion 2 (146) lost to St Gluvias (163) by 17 runs, Paul 2 (91) lost to St Erme 2 (222-8) by 131 runs, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (142-5) beat Falmouth 2 (139) by 5 wickets.