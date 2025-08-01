ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, August 2
WITH five games to go, just nine points separate the bottom four heading into tomorrow’s round of fixtures.
Bottom side Truro produced a superb bowling performance to see off high-flying Redruth last weekend and will hope for something equally as special when they welcome an in-form Werrington side, who have won three of their last four games to move 21 points clear of trouble.
Truro bring in promising youngster Dan Phillips to bolster the batting following his century for the seconds last week, while veteran Rob Harrison is also back. Out go batsmen Murray Wyatt and Ollie Taylor-Jones.
Werrington also make two changes.
Opening batsman John Moon and Sam Hockin are both unavailable, but they do welcome back all-rounder Ben Smeeth and batsman Hugh Tomkinson who both look set to face the new ball.
TRURO: Harry Phillips, Dan Phillips, Charlie Kent (capt), Ted Phillips, Adam Price, Scott Kellow, Akhilesh Sahani, Wilf Bartlett (wkt), Rob Harrison, Freddie Bose, Billy Channell.
WERRINGTON: Ben Smeeth, Hugh Tomkinson, Adam Hodgson, Thulina Dilshan, Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Dan Barnard, Billy Uglow, Jordan Duke, Darren Webber.
GRAMPOUND Road (130) are three points ahead of Truro (127) following a 30-run success over St Just who are just two further clear of the Roadies.
The Road have the local derby with fifth-placed St Austell who thrashed Callington by eight wickets.
The Saints make the short trip with an unchanged side and will hope for a repeat of Thevindu Dickwella’s unbeaten 142 last Saturday which saw them chase down Callington’s 225 for the loss of just two wickets, while the Roadies know that every single point is crucial if they are to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.
They have started posting 200-plus on a regular basis and if they can continue to do that, there is a good chance they will stay in the division.
GRAMPOUND ROAD (PREDICTED): Antony Angove, Tom Orpe (capt), Alex Lean, Dave Hoskings, Ravi Karunarathna, Harry Gregory (wkt), Harry Matthews, Jack Mingo, Nathan Keevil, Tom Fox-Dean, Dan Ferris.
ST AUSTELL: Dan Jarman, Thevindu Dickwella, Mike Bone, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Connor Cooke, Gary Bone, Curtis Dalby, Adam Snowdon, Steve Raven, Andrew Libby, Liam Watson.
ST JUST head to second-placed Wadebridge (12pm) looking to cause an upset.
They did win by two runs at Callington recently and tend to fare better against the better sides.
Skipper Gareth May brings in Mark Waters to bolster the batting, while wicketkeeper Rhys Brownfield is also back as Justin Stephens and Joe Clifton-Griffith (unavailable) drop out.
The Swans are 18 points adrift of Penzance with five games to go following their defeat to the leaders last Saturday and make two changes.
Callum Wilson is on holiday for the next three weeks while batsman Tom McLachlan is playing football.
In come Charlie McLachlan to open the batting, while Charlie Hawken may take the new ball in Wilson’s absence.
WADEBRIDGE: Charlie McLachlan, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, Matt Robins, James Turpin, Alex Forward, Kelvin Snell (capt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett, Charlie Hawken.
ST JUST: Neil Curnow, Ellis May, Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Phil Nicholas, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Logan Curnow, Mark Waters, Gareth May (capt), Lewis Stephens, Ben Stevens, George Blaken.
CALLINGTON’S eight-wicket defeat at St Austell means the Greens are just nine points clear of trouble before their trip to Penzance.
Last year’s runners-up were expected to be at the business end again, but their batting woes mean they need to be careful.
They make one change from last Saturday.
Bowler Ben Alford is on holiday for the next fortnight, with exciting left-hander Ben Allsop brought in to bolster the batting.
Penzance also make one alteration from last weekend’s 43-run success at Wadebridge.
Wicketkeeper Nic Halstead-Cleak is out with a broken finger, but fast man Tommy Sturgess does return in the only change. Opening batsman Jack Paull reclaims the gloves.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase, Jack Paull (wkt), Charlie Sharland, Brad Wadlan (capt), Grant Stone, Tommy Sturgess, Josh Croom, Jonny Ludlam, Mehran Sanwal, Tom Dinnis, Charlie Hearn.
CALLINGTON: James Brenton, Liam Lindsay, Graham Wagg (capt), Max Tryfonos, Xavie Clarke, Mohammed Danyaal, Aidan Libby, Ben Allsop, Rowen Taplin, Ben Ellis, Joe White (wkt).
THIRD meets fourth at Helston (170) with the hosts looking to stay ahead of Redruth (165).
Both suffered surprising home defeats last time out and will look to respond at Beacon Parc.
Blues skipper Dan Jenkin returns from paternity leave in place of the injured Mark Jenkin, while the Reds change one.
Batsman Jack Hale is unavailable while Cornwall off-spinner Ellis Whiteford is still not fit to return.
Dan Viner retains his place, while Harley Stevens will hope for an opportunity to showcase his skills.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor, Steve Jenkin, Lewis Goldsworthy, Karl Leathley (wkt), Jayden Mitchell, Sunny Osmont, Harry Saunders, Ryan Tonkin, Ollie Black, Archie Martin.
REDRUTH: Toby Whiteford, Toby Stoddard, Elliot Stoddard, Dulash Udayanga, Lloyd Brock, Peter Howells (wkt), Justin Beaton, Piran Kent (capt), Craig Johnson, Harley Stevens, Dan Viner.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.