ST MELLION GOLF CLUB
LADIES’ SECTION
LADY Captain’s Day was held on a warm and sunny day on Sunday, August 10, with a light breeze to help keep the temperature down, writes lady captain Cathryn Braithwaite.
There was a very large number of players in both the nine-hole and the 18-hole competitions and very good scores in evidence at the end.
A buffet tea was held in the Piran Suite following the golf and it was nice to welcome a non-playing lady member to the social part of the day, including an excellent quiz set by Pam Hughes.
The Lady Captain’s Rosebowl was won by Jenny Glover, with Sarah Martin winning the Silver Division.
Sue Newton won the Grannie Cup whilst Glennis Wootton won the Senior Cup.
Sue Wenmoth was nearest the pin in Silver Division and Hilda McKinley nearest the pin in Bronze Division.
The nine-hole competition was won by Carole Webb with Hilary Wratten winning the nine-hole nearest the pin competition.
Very generous support was shown by the ladies, with the Brain Tumour Charity benefiting by over £372.
Many thanks to all who helped with the event and made it such a successful day.
Basset Bunny – Tuesday, August 12
THIS competition is for Bronze players and once again umbrellas had to been used as ways to keep the sun off on another muggy hot day.
With the fairways very dry, the ball was rolling well, yet the greens were superb.
Results: 1 Hilda McKinley – 40pts; 2 Glennis Wootton – 37; 3 Phillippa Bown – 36; 4 Bridgitte Worth – 35; 5 Wendy Phillips – 32.
Wednesday Stableford and Nine-Hole Stableford – August 13
Results: Stableford: 1 Sue Wenmoth – 39pts; 2 Debbie Flanagan – 36; 3 Karen Cook – 34; 4 Karen Ford – 30; Nine-hole Stableford: 1 Vera Nancekivell – 24pts; 2 Sue Poole – 20; 3 Roxy Smith – 19.
