By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS SECTION ‘THE FOSSILS’
OVERCAST conditions on Tuesday, July 22, threatened to rain on the Fossils friendly match against Trevose, but in the end the weather played ball.
Once the action got underway, captain of the day Ian Edwards and partner Guy Pennington saw off Mike Carrol, who hadn’t lost all season in a thriller, and Graham Smith, 6&5.
The remaining six matches were close affairs with no less than four of them going to the 18th.
Pete Mehigan and Paul Osborne scored a significant win over Pete Marshall and Rodrick Easdale, 4&3.
Having narrowly lost the away match 4.5 to 3.5, the overall aggregate score was 10.5 to 4.5.
Nearest the Pin winners were Allan Evans for St Mellion and for Trevose and sometime St Mellion member, Pete Marshall.
Thursday, July 24 saw plenty of sunshine and at times a strong breeze to cool the players competing in a three-ball better ball competition with two scores to count.
Shot of the Day belonged to Colin Marshall as he struck his ball with a six-iron on the long par three third hole, only for it drop into the cup for an ace.
Three teams battled it out for second place with each scoring a superb 85 points, but top honours went to, with a sensational 87 points (48 on the back nine) Andy Bryan, Paul Turner and Nigel Coulson-Stevens.
Results: 1 Andy Bryan, Paul Turner and Nigel Coulson-Stevens – 87pts; 2 Allan Evans, Brian Pound and Paul Osborne 85; 3 Ted Ahierm, Alan Malvern and Phil Cuming 85; 4 Guy Pennington, Colin Hatton and James Simpson – 85.
Not only was this a memorable day on the course for Colin Marshall, but he was also nominated as the next vice-captain.
