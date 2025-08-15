By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB FOSSILS LATEST
UNDOUBTEDLY, the early starters benefitted from the effects of the weather on Thursday, August 6, as drizzly mist later arrived.
Although annoying, the intensity did not greatly impact on play in this week’s Rollercoaster.
As the game progressed and the intensity of the drizzle increased, it began to lay a carpet of droplets on the surface of the greens and fairways which in turn restricted the run on the fairways and definitely slowed up the greens.
Unfortunately, there were a few drop-outs which meant a number of two balls went out but they were well served by this week’s ghost, Pete Mehigan, but unbeknown to everybody the first team out, Tony Prout, Albert Gunning and Edward Waugh, posted what turned out to be the winning score of 86 points.
Nobody came within a challenging distance of this ‘super team’ but seventh group out, Bruce Sobey, Melvin Carter and Tony Hurley posted a very creditable 82 points to take second place. About an hour later, the third-placed team of Lawrence Rowley, Greg Clark and newby, Stephen Muggeridge booked their slot on the podium.
As the rain carried on well after the Fossils had departed for home, the isolated showers forecast by the professionals and even a Sage by the first tee who considered how ‘you will be unlikely to catch a heavy shower’, got it wrong!
Results: 1 Tony Prout, Edward Waugh and Albert Gunning – 86pts; 2 Bruce Sobey, Tony Hurley and Ghost – 82; 3 Greg Clark, Lawrence Rowley and Steve Muggeridge – 81; 4 David Furse, Stan Serwata and Ghost – 81; 5 Phil Macey, Brian Pound and Colin MacDonald – 81; 6 Peter Lee, Alan Malvern and Ghost – 80.
Two days earlier, a team of Fossils took the short journey to Lanhydrock.
Having drawn their match at home, the visitors knew that they faced a strong challenge. The weather was glorious but with a tricky breeze and the course in excellent condition.
Led out by captain of the day, Brian Pound and his partner, Allan Evans, the pair just happened to give 28 shots to their opponents which meant that they did not secure victory until the 16th.
Behind them it was a topsy-turvy day as first the hosts won then the visitors and so on until the sixth match when Lawrence Rowley and Norman Wreford bucked the trend and halved their match on the very last hole after holding a slender one-hole advantage.
Although they did not know, the result of both the match and aggregate result had hung on their result as in the last group out, Alec Brannan and David Furse had taken a big battering to leave the match at 3-3, and well before Rowley and Wreford reached the conclusion of their match.
All in all, after 36 holes of golf spread over two courses, the teams were tied at 7-7, and a fitting tribute to the efforts of both teams.
Nearest the Pin winners were for Lanhydrock Simon Deacon and for St Mellion, captain Brian Pound.
