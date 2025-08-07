By Sue Wenmoth
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES’ SECTION
Wednesday Four Ball Better Ball competition – July 21
Results: 1 Cheryl Bridgeman and Phillippa Bown – 42pts (c/b); 2 Sarah Martin and Glennis Wootton – 42 (c/b); 3 Cathryn Braithwaite and Katy Milne – 42; 4 Sue Wenmoth and Sally Floyd – 40 (c/b); 5 Pam Hughes and Wendy Phillips – 40.
Hazel Beadle also recently defended her nine-hole championship crown at the Club Championships.
Weekend Stableford – Sunday, August 3
Winner: Linda Radley – 40pts; Runner-up – Julie Cleaton – 34.
Daily Mail Foursomes – Wednesday, August 6
Results: 1 Pam Hughes and Wendy Phillips – net 64; 2 Sarah Martin and Bridgitte Worth – 67; 3 Sue Wenmoth and Sally Floyd – net 69.
Nine-hole Stableford – Wednesday, August 6
Results: 1 Geraldine Howley – 19pts; 2 Roxy Smith – 18; 3 Julie Cleaton – 17.
By Sara Walker
LOOE GOLF CLUB LADY VETS SECTION
THURSDAY, July 24 saw, in memory of former member Jane Kelley, a 12-hole three-ball stableford held off the blue tees with a waltz format, ie 1, 2 and 3 scores to count then repeating.
It was played in ideal golfing weather and the winners with a marvellous 65 points were Toni Stokes, Lynne Staines and Pat Butler who received lovely floral arrangements kindly donated by Bob Kelley.
They were six points ahead of Vera Bennett, Jenny Deacon and Jax Wailes who were a further three ahead of Jane Patchett, Sheila Tilbrook and Carol Stevens. Both Toni Stokes and Jax Wailes had a two on the 12.
Nearest the pin on the first for lower handicappers were for Pat Butler and for higher handicap on the first was Jacqui Norman.
Drinks and chats followed at the 19th when several Lady Vets who were unable to play, attended for the presentation, while £180 was raised on the morning through entry fees and donations for Cornwall Hospice Care.
