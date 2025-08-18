ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Callington 248-7 (50), Truro 151 (40.5)
CALLINGTON need one more win to guarantee safety after a comprehensive 97-run success at bottom side Truro.
After choosing to bat, Cally found themselves 35-2 with Rowen Taplin bowled by Akhilesh Sahani before skipper Graham Wagg was castled by Rob Harrison.
But the recovery was started by Lindsay and Xavier Clarke, the latter making 50 from just 53 balls (seven fours) before being bowled by the left-arm spin of Neil Ivamy at 114-3.
Lindsay then went up through the gears and put on 99 with James Brenton whose 29 proved valuable.
Some late wickets fell including Lindsay when he was caught off the part-time spin of Charlie Kent (2-15) having made 108 from 162 balls with 12 fours, but Max Tryfonos’ 17 not out propelled the Greens to 248-7.
Truro need every point they can get to clamber out of trouble but soon lost Harry Phillips and Kent to Mohammed Danyaal and Ben Ellis respectively.
They did get up to 76-2 with Scott Harvey going well on 41, but once he fell to the left-arm spin of Tryfonos, they never recovered.
Tryfonos (4-22 off 10) and fellow left-arm spinner Wagg (3-19 off 6) wheeled away in tandem and took the game away from the hosts.
The next four batsmen mustered just 16 between them including Sahani for just four, lbw to Tryfonos.
Ted Phillips hung around for his 42, but with wickets falling at regular intervals, he had no real help as they slipped to 131-9.
To the home side’s credit, the last wicket pairing of Wilf Bartlett and Neil Ivamy ground out another 20 to ensure a third batting point, but Truro are 15 points from safety, while Callington, who visit Wadebridge on Saturday (12.30pm), need a maximum of 12 points from the last two games.
