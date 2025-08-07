CORNWALL are through to the semi-final of the 50+ County Championship Third XI Cup following a thrilling two-wicket victory over their Oxfordshire counterparts at St Blazey on Wednesday.
On a small ground the visitors knocked up a hefty 272-6 after choosing to bat, led by 107 not out from Andy Armstrong, that after Paul Ager (33 off 21) and Tim Dabbs (42 off 31) raced out of the traps.
Twenties from J Chahal (20), Alastair Eykyn (23) and Paul Reynolds (24) got them up to a competitive score, but a score of 300 looked on the cards for much of the afternoon.
Of the Cornish attack, only Dick Turpin (Duloe) and Simon Johnson (Mount Ambrose) went at less than five an over from their nine-over spells, taking 1-41 and 1-34 respectively.
However, Stithians opener Simon Danby then used his knowledge of his old home ground to his advantage as last year’s finalists secured a remarkable victory.
He made 117 from 119 balls (14 fours) which included a 94-run stand with Tintagel’s Simon Harrison who made 43 from 47 balls, that after coming together at 52-2 with Adrian Warne (South Petherwin) and Jamie Coates (Boconnoc) out for 12 and 16 respectively.
Werrington’s Paul Miller (30 off 30) kept up the momentum before departing with 202 on the board.
Danby continued on his merry way and with bits and pieces coming from the rest including 14 from skipper Simon Dixon (St Blazey), the Duchy kept on course.
Eight were required off the final over, that despite Danby departing with eight required, and when Dixon was caught off the first ball, nerves jangled.
Four came off the next three legal balls, but Mullion’s Michael Cockings struck Richard Sutton for four to set up a home semi-final with Surrey on Wednesday, August 20.
