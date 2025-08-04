EXETER CHIEFS will kick-off their 2025/26 Premiership Rugby Cup campaign with a testing trip to rivals Gloucester.
Rob Baxter’s side – who were beaten in last season’s final by Bath at Sandy Park – will head to Kingsholm to tackle the Cherry & Whites on Friday, September 12 (7.30pm).
A week later, they will again find themselves on the road, this time tackling reigning champions Bath at the Recreation Ground on Saturday, September 20 (3.05pm).
The competition then takes a break until mid-November, when they travel to Sale Sharks on Friday, November 14 with a 7.45pm kick-off. Eight days later, they finally have home advantage when near neighbours Bristol Bears provide the opposition on the 22nd (3pm).
Into the New Year where the competition resumes in February with three successive weekends of action. First up, the Bears host the Chiefs on the 7th (2pm), quickly followed by Gloucester at Sandy Park on the 14th (2pm) and Bath at the same venue on the 21st with a 4.30pm kick-off.
By then, final standings will be known with the semi-finals taking place over the weekend of March 7/8 with the final itself on March 14/15.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs will prepare for the new Prem Rugby season with a pre-season friendly away to the Ospreys.
Having welcomed the United Rugby Championship side to Sandy Park last September, a game the Welshmen won 14-10, the two sides will lock horns again at the Dunraven Brewery Field on Saturday, September 6 (2.30pm).
The following week, a Chiefs XV will then travel into Cornwall to tackle the Cornish Pirates on Friday, September 12 at the Mennaye Field (7.30pm).
Exeter Chiefs Women centre Nancy McGillivray capped her debut for Ireland with a try in their 27-21 victory over Scotland at the weekend.
