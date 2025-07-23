By Nicholas Truscott
THE Cornwall County Short Mat Bowls Association’s Summer League is back underway and three weeks of fixtures remain to be played.
Nomads lead the way in the West by one point ahead of Helston. Luxulyan and Boscastle are tied on 12 points in the East with Luxulyan having a game in-hand.
Summer West latest results: Lizard Triples 7-23 Helston; Three Blind Mice 8-18 St Newlyn East Phoenix; St Newlyn East Firebirds 7-19 Nomads, Helston 14-9 Nomads; St Newlyn East Phoenix 11-13 Lizard Triples; St Newlyn East Firebirds 15-16 Three Blind Mice.
Summer East latest results: Blisland 14-13 Boscastle; Luxulyan 19-6 Dobwalls Robins; Dobwalls Robins 11-15 Blisland; Boscastle 14-10 Withiel Elms; Boscastle 15-12 Luxulyan; Blisland 18-6 Withiel Elms.
Entries for the 2025/26 evening Winter League close on July 31.
Any teams that haven’t yet entered for next season should get entries onto the their area representative as soon as possible. More information is available at the CCSMBA website at www.ccsmba.co.uk
Information about the county team trials has been circulated to clubs and on the association’s social media channels. Players interesting in trialling can submit the trials form through the CCSMBA website.
