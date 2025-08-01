CORNWALL’S Super 9s team have made a major impact on the national stage, reaching the national semi-finals in only their second year of competition.
After clinching the South West League title the week prior, the team travelled to Kidderminster on Sunday, July 27, to represent the region against some of the strongest sides in the country.
The semi-final line-up featured four counties: Middlesex, Cheshire, Staffordshire and Cornwall, with the latter two drawn against each other.
Losing the toss, Cornwall were put in to bat and faced early pressure with Josh Raven (lbw) and James Perry (bowled) departing early on.
A stabilising partnership followed, with Mark Stevens and Ben Mailes adding a crucial 43 runs before Stevens was caught behind. Despite determined efforts, regular wickets and a disciplined Staffordshire attack limited Cornwall to a score of just 90.
In the field, Cornwall opened with Brendon and Josh Raven, but Staffordshire’s openers started steadily.
Breakthroughs came with Archie Ball taking two quick wickets, including a brilliant diving catch from Brendon and a sharp close-in take by Raven.
Another wicket fell to Perry, caught behind, giving Cornwall a glimmer of hope.
Despite the fightback, a composed batting display from Ben King saw them chase down the target and progress to the final where they will meet Middlesex.
Cornwall’s standout performer was Ben Mailes, who batted for an impressive 29 overs, anchoring the innings under pressure.
Reflecting on the day and the season as a whole, coach Daniel Tonkin said: "We’re incredibly proud of how far this team has come in such a short time. Reaching the national semi-finals in just our second year is a huge achievement.”
For more information about Cornwall Super 9s, email Daniel at [email protected], or if you are interested in sponsoring the team for the 2026 season, contact [email protected]
Cornwall Cricket Board remains committed to fostering opportunities for individuals aged five and above to engage with cricket across the county.
As the official governing body for cricket in Cornwall, the Board is dedicated to promoting a love for the sport among players of all ages and backgrounds.
