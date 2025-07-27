PENZANCE are through to their first-ever ECB National Club Championship semi-final after thrashing Middleton by nine wickets in Sussex on Sunday.
The home side had previously seen off the likes of Ealing and Sunbury, but were no match for the Cornish side’s four-pronged pace attack as they were dismissed for just 68 in 19 overs before Brad Wadlan’s men then eased to victory in just 9.4 overs.
Penzance travelled looking to become just the fifth side from the Duchy to reach the last four after Camborne (1982), Truro (1990) and St Just (2006 and 2007) and it was an even start as the home side reached 25-1 despite losing Toby Barton lbw to Tom Dinnis.
He bowled three of the home batsmen as well as having Dill Howell caught behind by Nic Halstead-Cleak for nought and home skipper Harry Hovey taken by Christian Purchase.
Josh Croom replaced Dinnis and took 2-7 from his three overs as he had wicketkeeper Josh Wood caught by Jack Paull and bowled overseas player Wesley Bedjia who had that role at Cornish side St Gluvias back in 2017.
The chase was a routine affair as Purchase, Paull and Charlie Sharland attacked from the off.
Purchase went for 22 from as many balls, but Paull (22no off 29) and Sharland (18 off 8) got the job done to set up a home semi-final against London-based Wanstead and Snarebrook on Sunday, August 17.
