ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, July 26
The Swans moved to within five points off top spot last Saturday with the rain giving them a helping hand.
In pursuit of 224 at Truro, they were 77-2 after 21 overs when they went off for rain, just two ahead of the DLS target needed at the time.
It was the second time in three weeks that they had secured a victory when Penzance had seen their game called off or abandoned.
Previously, their home clash with St Austell was rained off without a ball being bowled while Wadebridge saw off Grampound Road by eight wickets. Saturday saw the St Clare outfit reach 129-3 against fellow title hopefuls Helston, but rain meant less than 21 overs were possible.
And while the West Cornwall outfit haven’t had the weather on their side, it means tomorrow’s clash is set up to be a thriller with whoever secures victory securing themselves pole position with five games to go.
Wadebridge must do without opener Tom McLachlan, but he is the only change from last Saturday as Harry Tinker makes a rare appearance. Wicket-keeper Fred Wilkinson is set to take on the new ball.
Penzance are missing all-rounder Tommy Sturgess, but are at full strength otherwise.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase, Jack Paull, Charlie Sharland, Brad Wadlan (capt), Nic Halstead-Cleak (wkt), Grant Stone, Josh Croom, Jonny Ludlam, Tom Dinnis, Mehran Sanwal, Charlie Hearn.
HELSTON are just 15 points off top spot ahead of their home date with Werrington.
Skipper Dan Jenkin is boosted by the availability of Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy who will bat in the top four and send down some overs of left-arm spin.
He replaces Gavin Tregenza in the only change from last week.
Werrington secured one of the great victories in ECB Cornwall Premier League’s history last weekend when they chased down Grampound Road’s 333-6, and head west with a healthy 23-point cushion over bottom side Truro.
Skipper Nick Lawson and his deputy Mark Gribble missed last Saturday due to a wedding and injury respectively, but do return alongside bowler Darren Webber as they replace Ed Walters, Mark Taskis, the latter who suffered a season-ending dislocated thumb against The Roadies, and former captain Ben Smeeth who has to work.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor, Steve Jenkin, Lewis Goldsworthy, Karl Leathley (wkt), Jayden Mitchell, Mark Jenkin, Sunny Osmont, Harry Saunders, Ryan Tonkin, Ollie Black.
WERRINGTON: Sam Hockin, John Moon, Adam Hodgson, Thulina Dilshan, Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Dan Barnard, Billy Uglow, Jordan Duke, Darren Webber.
REDRUTH are 17 points off top spot following a 131-run thrashing at Callington last Saturday, but have the ideal chance to respond when they welcome Truro.
The Reds have one change as Cornwall off-spinner Ellis Whiteford is injured, meaning left-arm spinner Dan Viner gets a chance to impress following a fine debut at Wadebridge back in May.
Truro travel without veteran bowlers Rob Harrison and Neil Ivamy.
Billy Channell provides another option with the ball, while batsman Ollie Taylor-Jones is rewarded for his good form in the seconds.
REDRUTH: Toby Whiteford, Toby Stoddard, Jack Hale, Dulash Udayanga, Elliot Stoddard, Lloyd Brock, Peter Howells (wkt), Justin Beaton, Piran Kent (capt), Craig Johnson, Dan Viner.
TRURO: Harry Phillips, Charlie Kent (capt), Akhilesh Sahani, Ted Phillips, Murray Wyatt, Adam Price, Scott Kellow, Olly Taylor-Jones, Wilf Bartlett (wkt), Freddie Bose, Billy Channell.
CALLINGTON ended a five-match losing run against Redruth and will look for some revenge at fifth-placed St Austell.
The Saints came back from the brink to win at Moores Park back in May and although they are out of the title picture, are incredibly difficult to beat at Wheal Eliza.
From last Saturday’s abandonment at St Just, David Munn comes back into the side for fellow batsman Curtis Dalby in the only change, while Callington also make just one alteration.
Fast bowler Mohammed Danyaal has recovered from the back injury which forced him off after just two balls in the recent defeat to St Just and replaces batsman Ollie Allsop who was back last weekend from London.
ST AUSTELL: Dan Jarman, Thevindu Dickwella, Mike Bone, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Connor Cooke, Gary Bone, David Munn, Adam Snowdon, Steve Raven, Andrew Libby, Liam Watson.
CALLINGTON: James Brenton, Liam Lindsay, Graham Wagg (capt), Max Tryfonos, Xavie Clarke, Aidan Libby, Mohammed Danyaal, Rowen Taplin, Ben Ellis, Joe White (wkt), Ben Alford.
WHILE the game at Wadebridge is big, of as much importance is what happens at Grampound Road against visiting St Just (12pm).
Despite failing to defend 333 at Werrington last Saturday, the nine points the Roadies picked up saw them move off the bottom and two points ahead of Truro, while the 11 St Just got from their abandonment with St Austell, means they sit 12 points clear of tomorrow’s opponents.
It means a huge afternoon with the loser potentially ending the day bottom, while a St Just victory would see them pull more than 20 points clear with five games to go.
The Cape Road outfit make just one alteration from last weekend as player/coach Justin Stephens returns in a rare outing behind the stumps in place of the unavailable Rhys Brownfield, while the hosts will hope the bowlers can step up although they will take encouragement from their victory in the reverse fixture.
Again a strong batting line-up is named which is boosted by the return of the hard-hitting Dave Hoskings, while Chris Roberts is unavailable.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Antony Angove, Tom Orpe (capt), David Hoskings, Alex Lean, Harry Matthews, Ravi Karunarathna, Harry Gregory (wkt), Jack Mingo, Nathan Keevil, Tom Fox-Dean, Dan Ferris.
ST JUST: Gareth May (capt), Ellis May, Neil Curnow, Justin Stephens (wkt), Phil Nicholas, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Lewis Stephens, Logan Curnow, Ben Stevens, George Blaken, Joe Clifton-Griffith.
