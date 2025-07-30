CALLINGTON Seconds secured the Isaac Foot Cup on Sunday (July 27) by seeing off Luckett in the decider at Moores Park.
Finals Day saw two high-scoring semi-finals as after Callington beat Menheniot-Looe in the morning, their neighbours Luckett – inspired by a superb 122 from Luke Brenton – proved too strong for South Petherwin.
In match one, Menheniot-Looe chose to field and although Ben Allsop was run-out for 21 by a combination of Steve Kidd and Australian wicketkeeper Findlay Farrell, it was opener Nick Parker’s unbeaten 90 that propelled the Greens to a hefty 202-4.
His 57-ball knock contained six fours and four sixes, while Charlie Coates (25 off 19) and Zak Newton-Jenkins (15no off 7) gave the innings late impetus.
Being a league lower, Division Three East leaders Menheniot-Looe were given a 20-run headstart, but ended up 12 short come the end.
Farrell made 87 from 58 balls with 12 fours, but he lost opening partner Luke Ripley for just four.
Sam Jordan (23 off 21) and Kidd (36 off 33) got in but couldn’t quite kick on as required.
Skipper Richard Brown’s five overs cost just 34, while Spencer Whatley (2-32 off 4) and Alex Mortimore (2-41) were also decent.
Semi-final two was another high-scorer with Division Two leaders Luckett seeing off South Petherwin by 27 runs.
Brenton’s 65-ball knock contained 18 fours and four sixes - and was part of a 186-run stand with fellow opener Toby May (53 off 42). Jacob Masters was the best of the visiting bowlers with 2-39 from his five as the innings ended on 212-3.
The chase never got started although a rapid 64 from just 27 balls from Adrian Clements made the scoreline far more respectable.
Petherwin fell to 85-6 with only Andrew Brenton (26 off 16) making much impression as veteran spinner Mark Southcott took 3-26 from his five.
Clements walloped six fours and five maximums, but they ended on 185-8 which included a 20-run headstart.
The final saw a huge crowd in attendance as the local rivals went at it, but it was once again Parker who proved the difference for Callington who were sent in by Luckett skipper Andrew Hoskin.
Off-spinner George Wilkinson took the big wicket of Ben Allsop with the second ball for nought, and although Parker scored quickly, Luckett kept Cally to 77-3 in the 11th over when Peter Tancock was bowled by James Wilkinson.
However, Parker was joined by Charlie Coates who provided a remarkable assault to change the game.
By the time he was bowled by Hoskin, he had struck 55 from just 22 balls (five fours, four sixes) and ensured the Greens were heading towards 200.
Parker continued his own assault and ended 96 not out off 57 balls as the innings closed on 191-6.
Luckett needed their much-vaunted top three to fire but saw Brenton adjudged to have been caught behind off Spencer Whatley off the first ball of the chase.
Toby May and Ryan Brown (14 off 11) took the score to 28, but once Brown and Hoskin went in successive balls to the impressive Alex Mortimore (2-23), the writing was on the wall.
Luckett then found Rich Brown tough to get away with the skipper taking 5-19 from five overs of off-spin as they closed their 20 overs on just 119-9, that despite May making 52 from 46 balls before departing with 93 on the board.
