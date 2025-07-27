ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Callington 225-9 (50), St Austell 226-2 (37).
CALLINGTON’S relegation worries took a blow on Saturday as a Thevindu Dickwella-inspired St Austell ran out comfortable eight-wicket winners at Wheal Eliza on Saturday.
The Sri Lankan left-hander has struggled all summer, but his brutal 142 not out from just 94 balls gave the hosts a comfortable win with 13 overs to spare.
Earlier, the Greens made a fine score in the circumstances as they had slipped from 51-1 to 78-5 as spinners Gary Bone (1-35) and Andrew Libby (4-33) took out Cally’s middle-order. South African overseas player Liam Lindsay made 18 and skipper Graham Wagg 23.
Xavie Clarke looked dangerous in making 31 before becoming Libby’s third wicket at 117-6, but it was a brilliant 64 not out from South African Rowen Taplin that gave the visitors a chance.
Mohammed Danyaal occupied one end for his 21 from 58 balls, while Taplin struck 64 not out from 65 deliveries with eight fours and a six. Mike Bone got the late wickets of Ben Ellis (13) and Joe White (5), while Dickwella (1-29 off 8) gave away little.
The chase was all about Dickwella’s brilliance as Callington’s bowlers, with the exception of Ben Ellis (0-12 off 5) were plundered to all parts of the ground.
He put on 144 in less than 27 overs with fellow opener Dan Jarman (38 off 85) who provided the perfect foil.
Mike Bone came in at three and added 20 before edging Ben Alford behind to Joe White, allowing brother Alex to join Dickwella to administer the last rights, the Sri Lankan striking a 20th four to go with five sixes.
Callington, who visit leaders Penzance at the weekend, are now just nine clear of bottom side Truro who won at Redruth.
