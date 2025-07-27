Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, July 26
LUCKETT have a 25-point lead at the top following a 52-run victory over visiting Wadebridge Seconds at Chapel Field.
The hosts chose to bat and racked up 308-9.
Openers Luke Brenton (74) and Toby May (85) put on 146 before a further 102 was added between May and Ryan Brown (53) as the visitors, who had a much-changed side, toiled.
Wadebridge openers Sam Richards (84) and Nick Yelland (35) put on 66 and although runs came throughout, nobody could really kick on as skipper Andrew Hoskin (3-48) and veteran spinner Mark Southcott (3-57) shared six wickets.
They were given a helping hand by neighbours Callington Seconds who saw off second-placed St Blazey by just 12 runs having posted 219-8.
Callington’s innings saw Ben Allsop get the innings off to a flyer with 42 from just 34 balls before departing with 61 on the board, but it was skipper Rich Brown that led from the front with 66, while Peter Tancock made an important 25 in the middle overs.
St Blazey were going well at 85-2 with skipper Ben Griffiths (46) and South African Ruhann Brenner at the crease, but once Griffiths was run out, the innings slipped to 143-6 with Brown taking 3-29.
Brenner (69 off 84) and Simon Dixon (23 off 43) took the game deep, but required 24 off the final over bowled by Ryan Hodge.
Nerves jangled with eight coming off the first two, but Hodge (2-51) dismissed both men as they closed on 207-8.
Lanhydrock moved up to third with a seven-wicket success at Werrington Seconds.
Ben Attfield (2-38), Jamie Eldridge (2-20) and Rowan Evans (2-32) shared six wickets in the home side’s 181-9, which was nowhere near enough as Amir Khan (35), Christian James (62no) and Jamie Taylor (43) all cashed in.
