Rhys Morgans made it three games in succession without being dismissed during Saturday's 100-run victory at Ladock where he made 108 not out. He's pictured with Lee Penrose (right) who added 47 in their opening stand of 130. The Australian left-hander had previously made 50 not out against Saltash which was followed by an unbeaten 95 against Grampound Road Seconds. (Picture: Boconnoc Cricket Club).