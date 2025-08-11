Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two and Three East round-up – Saturday, August 9
LANHYDROCK’S slim promotion hopes are all but over following a seven-wicket defeat at home to St Blazey who remain on the heels of leaders Luckett.
Home skipper Jamie Eldridge chose to bat and was rewarded as Amir Khan and Luke Buckland (27) added 69 before Ruhann Brenner took the first of his four wickets, which included Khan for 76 with 135 on the board.
But from there they failed to kick on as as although Mike Horne (25) and Josh Taylor (26) got starts, they could only reach 199-9 from their 45 overs.
In reply, the prolific Rory Dixon added 48 before being bowled at 105-3, but Brenner’s unbeaten 50 alongside Ben Griffiths (39no) kept the title race interesting. Jamie Eldridge took 1-12 from nine miserly overs.
Luckett overcame a poor start to see off an understrength Werrington Seconds side by 48 runs at Chapel Field.
Key men Luke Brenton, Toby May and Andrew Hoskin made just a single run between them, but Jonny Hoskin (33), Ryan Brown (31), Henry Wilkinson (25) and Marc Brown (23) all contributed in their 192 all out.
Werrington got off to a flyer with Rob May smashing 51 in no time, but he was one of four wickets for Mark Southcott (4-16 off 8).
Brothers Andrew (2-36) and Jonny Hoskin (3-33) shared five wickets either side of Southcott as they sit 11 points clear.
Callington Seconds moved above Lanhydrock into third after a seven-wicket victory at St Minver.
Ryan Hodge was the star of the show with 4-33 as the relegation-threatened home side slipped to 71-7 before recovering to post 177 all out. Oscar Crichton (4-37)also took four wickets.
Ben Allsop smashed 46 from just 30 balls as Cally reached 72-2, but Blake Tancock (38no), Rich Brown (23) Peter Tancock (25no) ensured a comfortable chase.
Division Three East leaders Menheniot-Looe saw their lead reduced to just 11 points following a shock 81-run defeat to bottom side Launceston at Fourgates.
Launceston were all out for 169 with Alex Caddy (3-18) and Pete Nance (3-44) sharing six wickets, while Mike Maiden (2-23) was miserly.
However, the chase was a disaster as they slipped from 28-1 to 51-7 and eventually 88 all out, nobody making more than Nance’s 21.
Saltash are now 14 points behind second-placed Tintagel after losing to the Knights by six wickets at Butts Field.
The visitors needed a 47-run partnership between tailenders Ben Hutson (25) and David Bolland (26no) to help them reach 180-9.
Bolland struck early in the chase, and Joe Organ took 2-33, but the home side eased to victory.
Boconnoc are closing on safety after Rhys Morgans remarkably carried his bat for the third straight week.
The Aussie opener made 108 not out in a big total of 260-6 at Ladock, sharing a 130-run opening stand with Lee Penrose (47).
In reply, Colum Taylor took 3-30 early on while John Niblett’s 3-14 suffocated the hosts who were dismissed for 160.
Callington Thirds are six points from safety following their defeat at Grampound Road Seconds and Roche Seconds’ shock victory at South Petherwin.
Rhys Hodge took 3-13 from five overs as the hosts racked up 258-8, before Cally secured maximum batting points by ending on 208-5, mainly thanks to Mohammed Durrani-Zubair (51no) and James Moon (45).
