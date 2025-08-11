By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Street 0 Saltash United 2
THE Ashes bounced back quickly from their 6-1 FA Cup hiding by Torpoint to record their third successive Western League victory and go top of the early table.
Saltash boss Lee Britchford made two changes from last weekend as the available-again Reece Thomson replaced Jayden Gilbert up front, while Max Everall dropped to the bench in place of the recalled Freddie Tolcher.
Kieran O’Melia’s ninth minute goal set them on their way to their second away win of the new campaign and man-of-the-match Deacon Thomson’s 54th minute strike made sure of all three points in Somerset.
Manager Lee Britchford said: “I was really pleased with the performance and the result. We spoke before the game about needing to respond to last Saturday and I think the players equipped themselves excellently.
“Both goals were excellent and it was a really good all-round team performance.
“Street is always a tough place to go and I’m sure they’ll be at the top end of the table at the end of the season.”
He went on: “It could have been more emphatic, we had a couple of really good chances in the second half. I don’t think Tyler (Coombes) had much to do and that was a credit to the back three who were excellent.”
The Ashes are due to be in action at Ivybridge Town tomorrow night (7.30pm) before welcoming Cornish rivals St Blazey to Kimberley Stadium on Saturday (3pm), that after the tie was rearranged following Clevedon Town’s progression in the FA Cup.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Jack Jefford, Alfie Wotton (capt), Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening (Tom Huyton, 76), Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia (Joe Preece, 72), Fin Wilkes, Deacon Thomson (Jayden Gilbert, 81), Reece Thomson, Freddie Tolcher (Max Everall, 72). Sub not used: Tyler Yendle.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Deacon Thomson.
