By Tom Howe at the Truro City Stadium
NATIONAL LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Truro City 3 Boston United 0
TRURO City secured their maiden National League victory on Saturday after a commanding 3-0 home triumph over Boston United.
Rekeil Pyke scored his first Tinners goal on the stroke of half-time, in what was just reward for City’s dominance, before captain Tyler Harvey doubled the lead from the penalty spot early in the second stanza.
Will Dean followed up his header in Bank Holiday Monday’s loss at Boreham Wood with a decisive third, lashing home from the edge of the box.
Boston were restricted to half chances throughout, with Dylan Hill spurning their best opening and debutant City stopper Aidan Stone rarely called upon in what were challenging conditions sparked by the remnants of Hurricane Erin.
Stone’s City bow was the only change to John Askey’s starting XI following the 2-1 reverse in Hertfordshire earlier in the week, as Dan Lavercombe reverted to a place on the bench.
Right from the first whistle it was the hosts that looked the sharper of the two sides. Zac Bell and Jake Taylor combined neatly down the right inside the opening few minutes, forcing Rhys Lovett into an early save.
City settled down after that and began to take control of the half. En-Neyah’s fierce drive from 20 yards was kept out by the fingertips of Lovett, while Harvey twice went close, first seeing an effort ricochet wide, before rattling the crossbar after meeting Bell’s pinpoint delivery inside the box.
United, managed by former Plymouth Argyle defender Graham Coughlan, offered the odd threat, with Hill dragging wide after capitalising on a slip from Sam Sanders, but the visitors were largely restricted to fleeting breaks.
As half-time approached, City’s pressure finally told. Another ball swung into the box caused havoc in the swirling conditions and, as it dropped kindly at the far post, Pyke reacted quickest to stab home.
City had extended their advantage minutes after the restart. Harvey was bundled over inside the area after fine work from Pyke, who had turned over possession high up the pitch. The skipper dusted himself down and made no mistake from the spot.
Collective breaths had barely been caught before City were celebrating again. A deep free-kick was nodded back into the danger zone by Oxlade-Chamberlain and met by Dean, who lashed home his second of the campaign.
At 3-0, the hosts were in complete control but United tried to muster a response nonetheless. Jordy Hiwula’s snapshot was bravely blocked by Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain.
It was City, though, who continued to look the more likely side to add to the scoreline. Bell came within a lick of paint of doing just that, his long-range strike glancing off the top of the bar after sharp build-up play that involved substitutes Dominic Johnson-Fisher and Lirak Hasani.
Harvey almost grabbed his second late on too, unable to direct his header on target after having ghosted in at the back post.
It will go down as another day to remember for the Tinners, with a first win at Step One, their opening National League goals at The TCS and a maiden clean sheet at this level, too.
TRURO CITY: Stone; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dean, Sanders; Bell, Rooney, En-Neyah, Taylor (Hasani, 64), Law; Pyke (Johnson-Fisher, 70). Harvey. Subs not used: Lavercombe, Riley-Lowe, Jephcott, Starkie, Donnellan.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.