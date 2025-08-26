By Gareth Davies
ASSISTANT boss Stewart Yetton says a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Boreham Wood on Bank Holiday Monday was ‘a gut punch’ for his Truro City side.
Delivering their best showing of the campaign so far, Truro fell behind against the run of play in the National League clash after 27 minutes through Tom White.
But City were deservedly level less than eight minutes later as Will Dean glanced home Jake Taylor’s corner.
After the turnaround, City were once again on top, but visiting hearts were broken in the third minute of stoppage time when Matt Rush bundled the ball home at the back post, despite there being a strong suspicion of offside.
“We are very disappointed to concede so late in a game that for large periods we were in control of,” Yetton said at full-time. “Sometimes in football you don’t get what you deserve and today feels like a gut punch.
“We have looked at the footage (of the winning goal) and it looks like their number nine is offside, which is even more gutting.
“But we are fighting, we are in games and hopefully our luck will change soon. The lads have put a great shift in backing up from Saturday and Boreham Wood have had the luxury of no game which baffles me.
“They should have played York but they didn’t and we have come here, on a very hot day, 48-hours after our last game. That said the players, just like the supporters, were magnificent.”
City will now look to dust themselves down for the visit of Boston United to TR4 this coming Saturday.
“There were plenty of positives, but there are always things you can be better at,” he added.
“We will get back on the training ground and try to improve on being better in the final third when we create opportunities.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.