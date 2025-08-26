By Tom Howe at Meadow Park
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Boreham Wood 2 Truro City 1
TRURO City suffered late heartache at Meadow Park as Matt Rush’s injury-time winner saw Boreham Wood prevail.
Rush turned the ball home, despite a home player appearing to in an offside position before the former Sutton United man netted.
The defeat was tough on City, who saw Will Dean make history with the club’s first ever goal at Step One.
Dean got his head to a Jake Taylor corner to restore parity just seven minutes after Tom White had put the home side ahead, in what was an entertaining first-half in the searing Hertfordshire sun.
Having missed three matchday squads on the bounce, talismanic forward Tyler Harvey was restored to John Askey’s starting XI following his 23-minute cameo in Saturday’s narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of visiting Southend United.
He donned the captain’s armband, taking over from Dean, with club skipper Connor Riley-Lowe once again named on the bench.
Harvey was in the action from the outset after some fine work by Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain to set him up, only for Chris Bush to steal in with a well-timed tackle.
After Boreham Wood had their first sight on goal, City reacted with their two best chances of the half, as Dean saw a header cleared off the line before Rekeil Pyke squeezed in a shot that ricocheted agonisingly back off Nathan Ashmore’s near post.
But the hosts went ahead when Tom White found the top corner three minutes shy of the half-hour mark.
But City were level before the break from a corner which Taylor planted on the head of Dean, who beat Nathan Ashmore.
Dan Lavercombe needed to be alert to the danger on two occasions as Wood carved out a couple of half-chances, and the hosts still had time to see a big shout for a penalty turned down when Bell brought down Abdulmalik inside his 18-yard-box in time added on.
Norris shot over early in the second half, but the Tinners soon assumed control which included seeing Taylor’s shot deflected behind for a corner.
Taylor dusted himself down to take the subsequent flag kick and found Oxlade-Chamberlain who sidefooted an effort inches wide of the mark. Moments later, Wood had Ashmore to thank for not going behind, as their incumbent kept out Harvey’s shot with his studs.
Great link-up play between Yassine En-Neyah and Zac Bell resulted in the latter getting a shot away that stung the gloves of Ashmore, who diverted the ball onto the woodwork for a second time.
Rush twice had decent moments, before City responded with a triple change which included a Tinners bow for Livingston loanee Shaun Donnellan, on for a stricken Sam Sanders, while Lirak Hasani replaced En-Neyah and Dominic Johnson-Fisher took the place of Pyke.
The heat will no doubt have played a part in the dying embers of the game rather petering out, when it seemed as though City were going to leave Hertfordshire with a share of the points, only for Rush to pop up with a heartbreaking winner in what was the third of six added minutes.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Bell, Dean, Sanders (Donnellan, 73), En-Neyah (Hasani, 73), Rooney, Harvey (capt), Oxlade-Chamberlain, Taylor, Pyke (Johnson-Fisher, 73), Law. Subs not used: Riley-Lowe, Jephcott, Starkie, Stone.
