By Gareth Davies
NATIONAL LEAGUE (TUESDAY)
Tamworth 2 Truro City 0
TWO goals in the space of 90 seconds during the opening period saw Truro City slip to defeat on the road at Tamworth.
Rangy forward Manny Duku headed home the first before Dan Rooney was unfortunate to get the last touch on Beck-Ray Enoru’s flash across the face of goal.
After the turnaround, City went close through substitute Dominic Johnson-Fisher and the visitors were also denied by two goal-line clearances in the same passage of play.
As time ticked down, substitute Joe Riley stung the palms of Dan Lavercombe with a free-kick and home winger Tyler Roberts slammed a shot down into the artificial turf and over the crossbar.
City boss John Askey made three changes from the side which were defeated by York City at the TCS on Saturday.
In came Sam Sanders, for his first league start since January, while Jake Taylor replaced Yassine En-Neyah in the engine room. And up top, there was a first City start for Ben Starkie as Johnson-Fisher dropped to the bench.
Inside the opening 20 minutes, the home side came close to breaking the deadlock. Veteran midfielder Tom Tonks was denied by Rooney, clearing well in the box after great work from Enoru.
Jordan Ponticelli cut in from the right and like Tonks, was denied by last-gasp Truro defending before sustained Tamworth pressure finally paid dividends.
Roberts crossed with his left foot to find Duku, who headed down and past Lavercombe into the bottom of the net.
The lead was doubled shortly after when Enoru seized on a loose pass in midfield, ran down the left and after firing towards goal, saw his effort deflect off Rooney, who was sliding in to try and clear.
Falling further behind prompted City into a tactical change as Zac Bell was replaced by Johnson-Fisher. Whilst rarely threatening Jas Singh in the Tamworth goal, City were tighter at the break and made it through to the interval 2-0 down.
Straight after the turnaround, Johnson-Fisher worked a shooting opportunity in the box and was denied by a fingertip Singh save as City searched for a way back into proceedings.
For most of the second half, proceedings were scrappy as City looked for the keys to unlock a resolute Tamworth defence.
And they thought their moment had arrived with 22 minutes left when Tamworth matched City’s feats during the first half of throwing bodies at the ball to keep it out as Taylor twice took aim.
Roberts, who curiously didn’t pick up the sponsors’ champagne, whipped a dangerous cross into the box as the minutes ebbed away, which just evaded substitute Oliver Lynch.
Twenty-one-year-old Roberts almost had the final say with a half volley that, on a non-artificial surface, would have not bounced over the woodwork like a tennis ball, as Tamworth had to be content with just two, as City continue to adapt to life at Step One.
TAMWORTH: Singh, Curley (Donkor, 88), Tonks (Riley, 68), Digie, Bates, Duku, Enoru (McGlinchey, 68), Fairlamb, Roberts, Hollis, Ponticelli (Lynch, 78). Subs not used: Sayer, Philips.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dean, Sanders; Bell (Johnson-Fisher, 30), Rooney, Taylor (En-Neyah, 69), Hasani, Riley-Lowe (capt; Law, 83); Jephcott (Pyke, 45), Starkie. Subs not used: Stone, Sanogo, Love-Holmes.
Referee: Steven Copeland.
Attendance: 1,078.
