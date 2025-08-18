By Gareth Davies
JOHN Askey said he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ after his Truro City side went down 2-0 to York City on Saturday night.
In a history-making first ever National League game played in the Duchy, Truro more than matched the pre-season promotion favourites.
And going into the final 10 minutes, it looked like the spoils would be shared and deservedly so, as the hosts had good goalscoring opportunities, whilst remaining resolute at the back.
However, Mark Kitching broke the deadlock when he tapped home after 83 minutes and shortly after, substitute Josh Stones doubled the lead for last year’s beaten play-off semi finalists.
“I’m bitterly disappointed,” Truro boss John Askey, managing against one of his former clubs, said. “The conditions here weren’t conducive to play free flowing football and it was difficult for both teams.
“I went in at half-time and said to the lads that just because we had a gale-force wind behind us, it didn’t mean it would be easier.
“Looking for positives, though, for the majority of the game we have more than matched York, but the first goal has killed us.
“It is poor from our point of view and then to compound matters, their second goal comes from when we should be putting the ball into the box. Instead we end up playing backwards so overall, errors and poor decisions have cost us.
“On another day, I know things could have been different and we know we have to do better. When the ball is in wide areas we have to stop crosses and when we have the ball in wide areas, we need to put more crosses into the box, meaning we have plenty to work on.
“But this game has gone now and we will just move on to the next one, by rolling our sleeves up and working hard.”
Comments
