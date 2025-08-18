By Gareth Davies at the Truro City Stadium
ENTERPRISE NATIONAL LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Truro City 0 York City 2
TRURO City’s National League homecoming ended in defeat after pre-season title favourites York City triumphed in TR4.
But John Askey’s charges can be encouraged by their showing against the Minstermen, as the hosts more than matched York during a cat and mouse affair, played out with the sub plot of a very strong wind.
However, just as the game appeared to be heading for a stalemate, which would have been a much better point for Truro than York, the visitors struck in the 83rd and 87th minute to snatch all three points.
Mark Kitching, broadcaster DAZN’s player of the match stabbed home the first before substitute Josh Stones finished with aplomb to spoil Truro’s celebrations of becoming the first club from the Duchy to host a Step One game on home soil.
Boss Askey was forced to make one change from the side that were defeated 2-0 by Wealdstone on the opening day. Tyler Harvey failed a late fitness test on a groin problem and after he was ruled out, the 27-goal hitman from last term was replaced in the starting line-up by Lirak Hasani.
Max Kinsey (head knock) was unavailable under concussion protocols, joining Billy Palfrey, Harry Kite and Tom Harrison on the treatment table. Therefore, both Tylor Love-Holmes and Seidou Sanogo made a National League matchday squad for the first time this term.
Roared on by a crowd of 3,065, it was the Tinners who had a sight of goal inside the opening 20 seconds, when striker Dominic Johnson-Fisher was millimetres away from connecting to a through ball.
Visiting custodian Harrison Male was quick off his line to deny the pacy forward and then, for the next 25 minutes, the game was very even.
Goalscoring opportunities were at a premium mainly due to the strong wind, but Truro, who faced it head on in the opening 45, then came to the fore.
Just after the half-hour mark, Johnson-Fisher’s skill took him past Callum Howe and bearing down on goal, dragged his effort wide of the target.
Skipper Connor Riley-Lowe also failed to hit the target before a Yassine En-Neyah header, when free in the box, also failed to test Male.
After the turnaround, the tight, cagey nature to proceedings continued but York had their best opportunity just seven minutes after the turnaround when Alex Newby shot straight at home stopper Dan Lavercombe, after great work from Kitching.
More huff and puff from both sides followed with Howe almost heading a Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain throw into his own net.
As time ticked down, York seemed to find another gear and after Lavercombe denied Ollie Pearce, the deadlock was broken by Kitching, who tapped home after Malachi Fagan-Walcott’s left footed strike was spilt.
The points were heading back to North Yorkshire three minutes from time when Truro lost the ball in midfield and a neat move between substitute Joe Grey and Pearce resulted in Stones sweeping home.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dean, Law; Bell, (Love-Holmes, 89), En-Neyah (Taylor, 78), Hasani (Pyke, 84), Riley-Lowe (capt); Johnson-Fisher (Starkie, 78), Jephcott. Subs not used: Sanders, Sanogo, Stone (gk).
YORK CITY: Male, Felix, Fagan-Walcott, Howe (capt), Kitching, Boateng, Banks, Newby (Stones, 74), Hunt (Grey, 62), Sinclair (Nathaniel-George, 74), Pearce. Subs not used: Sykes-Kenworthy, Fallowfield, Palmer, Brookes.
