By Gareth Davies
TRURO City captain Connor Riley-Lowe has received royal backing ahead of the Tinners’ history-making maiden National League campaign.
Yesterday (Thursday), Riley-Lowe received a special good luck message from His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, via his private secretary, Ian Patrick MBE.
The Prince is also the Duke of Cornwall with Her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall.
A keen football fan, the Prince, until last year, was President of the Football Association and now holds the title of patron at the governing body of the beautiful game in England.
“The Duke of Cornwall has asked me to write ahead of your home match against York on Saturday next week,” the letter began.
“The Duke knows that you have only just returned home after a few years away, and like everyone else in Cornwall, will be cheering you on.
“Prince William has asked me to pass on his warmest congratulations in getting promoted to the National League as Cornwall’s first professional team.
“This comes with the Duke of Cornwall’s very best wishes. Good luck to the Tinners.”
Truro City play their first-ever National League fixture tomorrow when they travel to Wealdstone (3pm).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.