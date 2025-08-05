Saturday, August 9
National League (3pm): Altrincham v Aldershot Tn, Boreham Wood v Rochdale, Brackley Tn v Eastleigh, Braintree Tn v Halifax Tn, Gateshead v Southend Utd, Solihull Moors v Forest Green Rov, Tamworth v Scunthorpe Utd, Wealdstone v Truro City, Woking v Carlisle Utd, Yeovil Tn v Hartlepool Utd, York City v Sutton Utd.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bideford v Westbury Utd, Bishops Cleeve v Larkhall Ath, Bristol Manor Farm v Willand Rov, Brixham v Shaftesbury, Falmouth Tn v Bashley, Frome Tn v Tavistock, Malvern Tn v Mousehole, Melksham Tn v Sporting Club Inberrow, Portishead Tn v Didcot Tn, Swindon Supermarine v Exmouth Tn, Winchester City v Hartpury.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Bridgwater Utd v Paulton Rov, Brislington v Sidmouth Tn, Buckland Ath v Wellington, Clevedon Tn v Ivybridge Tn, Helston Ath v Barnstaple Tn, Nailsea & Tickenham v St Blazey, Newquay v Bradford Town, St Austell v Shepton Mallet, Street v Saltash Utd, Torpoint Ath v Oldland Abbotonians.
South West Peninsula League, West Division (3pm): Elburton Villa v Dobwalls, Holsworthy v Wadebridge Tn, Liskeard Ath v Wendron Utd, Millbrook v Penzance.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Bodmin Tn v Kilkhampton.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): St Ives Tn v St Day.
Division One East (2.30pm): St Teath v Torpoint Ath.
Division One West (2.30pm): Penzance v Porthleven, Troon v Dropship.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Bude Tn v St Dennis.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Kilkhampton v St Teath.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Mullion v Chacewater.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Landrake v St Blazey, St Cleer v North Hill.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Speak Out Utd v Helston Old Boys.
