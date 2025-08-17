Saturday, August 16
National League: Aldershot Tn 2 Boston Utd 3, Carlisle Utd 3 Boreham Wood 3, Eastleigh 0 Gateshead 2, Forest Green Rov 2 Yeovil Tn 0, Rochdale 2 Altrincham 1, Scunthorpe Utd 3 Woking 1, Southend Utd 2 Tamworth 0, Sutton Utd 0 Solihull Moors 0, Truro City 0 York City 2, Wealdstone 2 Halifax Tn 1.
FA Cup, Preliminary Round: Brixham 4 Mousehole 3, Falmouth Tn 2 Bideford 1, Frome Tn 2 Newquay 1, Sidmouth Tn 2 Torpoint Ath 4.
Western League, Premier Division: Bridgwater Utd 4 St Austell 2, Brislington 0 Helston Ath 3, Nailsea & Tickenham 0 Wellington 0, Saltash Utd 2 St Blazey 1, Shepton Mallet 0 Ivybridge Tn 1.
SWPL, West Division: Callington Tn 3 St Day 0, Camelford 4 Bude Tn 0, Millbrook 0 Holsworthy 4, Penzance 3 Elburton Villa 2, Sticker 3 Falmouth Tn 1, Wadebridge Tn 0 Liskeard Ath 0, Wendron Utd 2 Truro City 0.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Bodmin Tn 0 Sticker 5, Foxhole Stars 2 Millbrook 2, North Petherwin 1 Saltash Utd 2, Polperro 6 St Blazey 2, St Austell 3 Callington Tn 2, Torpoint Ath 1 Gunnislake 0.
Premier Division West: Hayle 1 Pendeen Rov 1, Illogan RBL 2 Penryn Ath 2, Mullion 2 St Day 0, Redruth Utd 2 Wendron Utd 3.
Division One East: Launceston 1 Nanpean Rov 7, Liskeard Ath 2 St Stephen 1, Pensilva 6 Wadebridge Tn 2, St Teath 5 Newquay 3.
Division One West: Dropship 6 Penzance 0, Newlyn Non-Ath 6 Hayle 2, Porthleven 0 Illogan RBL 2, Probus 2 Mawnan 1, Troon v Threemilestone - H/W.
Division Two East: Bude Tn 1 Mevagissey 0, Calstock 2 Lostwithiel 7, Roche 2 St Mawgan 7, Tregony 5 Lanreath 3, Week St Mary 3 Gerrans & Mawes Utd 3.
Division Two West: Lanner 2 Mawnan 4, Pendeen Rov 1 Goonhavern Ath 0.
Division Three East: Newquay 6 St Teath 0.
Division Three West: Carharrack 0 Holman SC 4, Mawgan 0 Penryn Ath 6.
Division Four East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 3 Lostwithiel 2, Landrake 5 Lifton 4, North Hill 1 Bodmin Dragons 10, St Cleer 1 St Dennis 2.
Division Four West: Madron 2 St Day 2.
